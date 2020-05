Cramer says Trump can’t raise tariffs on China with 30 million unemployed: ‘That is 1932’

Cramer warned that the U.S. economy may be too weak to handle another trade spat with China and discouraged Trump from imposing new tariffs.

“It’s really important to recognize that the president now seems to want to raise tariffs with 30 million people unemployed. So there we are: That is 1932,” he said.

Comments from the “Mad Money” host came after President Donald Trump and his top advisors stoked fears of a renewed trade fight with China.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said there was a “significant amount of evidence” connecting the coronavirus to a lab in Wuhan, China.