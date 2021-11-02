ফ্লাইওভারের পিলারে ফাটল: ‘ভয়ের কিছু’ দেখছে না তদন্ত কমিটি

Cracks seen in the flyover pillar

এফই অনলাইন ডেস্ক | Published: November 02, 2021 19:33:11ফাইল ছবি (সংগৃহীত)চট্টগ্রাম নগরীর বহদ্দারহাটে এম এ মান্নান ফ্লাইওভারের র‍্যাম্পের পিলারে ফাটলের ঘটনায় সিটি করপোরেশনের গঠিত ‘নিরপেক্ষ’তদন্ত কমিটি ঘটনাস্থল পরিদর্শন করেছে।এ বিষয়ে ‘দ্রুততম সময়ে’সিটি করপোরেশনে প্রতিবেদন দেওয়া হবে জানিয়ে তদন্ত দলের সদস্য অধ্যাপক ড. মোহাম্মদ আবদুর রহমান ভুঁইয়া বলেছেন, “আপনারা সেখান থেকে জানতে পারবেন। তবে আপাত দৃষ্টিতে যা মনে হল, ভয়ের কিছু নেই।”চট্টগ্রাম প্রকৌশল ও প্রযুক্তি বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের (চুয়েট) সিভিল ইঞ্জিনিয়ারিং বিভাগের অধ্যাপক এবং ইন্সটিটিউট অব আর্থকোয়েক ইঞ্জিনিয়ারিং রিসার্চ এর পরিচালক অধ্যাপক ড. মোহাম্মদ আবদুর রহমান ছাড়া সড়ক ও জনপথ বিভাগের তত্ত্বাবধায়ক প্রকৌশলী মো. হাফিজুর রহমান এ কমিটির সদস্য।মঙ্গলবার দুপুরে তারা যখন ফ্লাইওভারের ওই র‍্যাম্পটি দেখছিলেন, চট্টগ্রাম সিটি করপোরেশনের প্রধান প্রকৌশলী রফিকুল ইসলাম মানিকও ছিলেন তাদের সঙ্গে। খবর বিডিনিউজ টোয়েন্টিফোর ডটকমের।গত ২৫ অক্টোবর রাতে নগরীর বহদ্দারহাট মোড়ে এম এ মান্নান ফ্লাইওভারের র‍্যাম্পের পিলারে ফাটল দেখা দেওয়ার খবর ছড়িয়ে পড়ে। রাতেই পুলিশ ওই র‍্যাম্প যানবাহন চলাচল বন্ধ করে দেয়।এম এ মান্নান ফ্লাইওভারটি চট্টগ্রাম উন্নয়ন কর্তৃপক্ষ (সিডিএ) নির্মাণ করে। ২০১৯ সালের ডিসেম্বরে হস্তান্তরের পর থেকে এর রক্ষণাবেক্ষণের দায়িত্ব সিটি করপোরেশনের।প্রধান প্রকৌশলী রফিকুল ইসলাম বলেন, “সম্ভব হলে আগামীকালের মধ্যেই প্রতিবেদন দিতে বলেছি। তদন্ত প্রতিবেদন পেলে সে অনুসারে ব্যবস্থা নেব।”পরিদর্শনের পর ফাটলের বিষয়ে মতামত জানতে চাইলে তিনি বলেন, “আমাদের মতামত আমরা আগেই বলেছি। এখন তদন্ত চলাকালে মন্তব্য করা ঠিক হবে না। প্রতিবেদন পেলে আপনাদের জানাব।”২৬ অক্টোবর দুপুরে ফ্লাইওভারটি পরিদর্শনে গিয়ে সিটি মেয়র এম রেজাউল করিম এবং চট্টগ্রাম সিটি করপোরেশনের প্রধান প্রকৌশলী রফিকুল ইসলাম ফাটল দেখে র‍্যাম্পের নির্মাণ ক্রুটি অথবা নকশাগত ত্রুটি থাকতে পারে বলে মন্তব্য করেছিলেন।ওইদিন সকালে ফ্লাইওভারটির নির্মাণকারী প্রতিষ্ঠান চট্টগ্রাম উন্নয়ন কর্তৃপক্ষের (সিডিএ) প্রকল্প পরিচালক মাহফুজুর রহমান বলেছিলেন, হালকা গাড়ির জন্য তৈরি র‍্যাম্পে ভারী গাড়ি চলায় ফাটল হতে পারে। তবে সেদিন বিকেলে তিনি গণমাধ্যমের কাছে দাবি করেন, সেখানে কোনো ‘ফাটল হয়নি’।পরদিন ২৭ অক্টোবর নকশা প্রণয়নকারী কোম্পানি ডিজাইন প্ল্যানিং অ্যান্ড ম্যানেজমেন্ট (ডিপিএম) কনসালটেন্ট লিমিটেড এবং ঠিকাদারি কোম্পানি ম্যাক্স গ্রুপের বিশেষজ্ঞরা পরিদর্শন শেষে দাবি করেন, ফ্লাইওভারের পিলারে কোনো ফাটল নেই, যা দেখা যাচ্ছে তা হল ‘কনস্ট্রাকশন জয়েন্ট’।র‍্যাম্পটি হালকা যানবাহন চলাচলের জন্য নকশা করা হলেও সেখানে ভারী যানবাহন চলাচল করার বিষয়টি দুই সংস্থাই স্বীকার করেছে। তবে র‍্যাম্পের শুরুতে ‘হাইট বেরিয়ার’ না থাকার জন্য পরস্পরকে দায়ী করছে সরকারি সেবা সংস্থা দুটি।১০৬ কোটি টাকা ব্যয়ে বন্দরনগরীর চান্দগাঁও থানা এলাকা থেকে বহদ্দারহাট মোড় পর্যন্ত ১ দশমিক ৩৩ কিলোমিটার এ ফ্লাইওভারটি ২০১৩ সালের অক্টোবরে প্রধানমন্ত্রী তা উদ্বোধন করেন।এর নির্মাণ কাজ শুরু হয় ২০১০ সালের ডিসেম্বরে। সিডিএ ১০৬ কোটি টাকা ব্যয়ে নিজস্ব অর্থায়নে এ ফ্লাইওভার নির্মাণ করে।স্থানীয়দের দাবির নির্মিত র‍্যাম্পটি প্রায় চার বছর পর ২০১৭ সালের ডিসেম্বরে চালু করা হয়। ২০১৯ সালের ডিসেম্বরে ফ্লাইওভারটি রক্ষণাবেক্ষণের জন্য সিটি করপোরেশনকে হস্তান্তর করে সিডিএ।A 'neutral' investigation committee formed by the City Corporation has visited the spot in the incident of a crack in the pillar of the ramp of MA Mannan flyover at Bahaddarhat in Chittagong city.A report will be submitted to the city corporation at the earliest, said a member of the investigation team, Prof. Mohammad Abdur Rahman Bhuiyan said, “You can find out from there. But at first glance, there is nothing to fear. ”Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) Professor of Civil Engineering and Director of the Institute of Earthquake Engineering Research. Mohammad Abdur Rahman, the supervising engineer of the Department of Roads and Highways. Hafizur Rahman is a member of this committee.Rafiqul Islam Manik, chief engineer of Chittagong City Corporation, was also with them when they saw the ramp on the flyover on Tuesday afternoon. News from bdnews24.com.On the night of October 25, news spread that a crack had appeared in the pillar of the ramp of MA Mannan flyover at Bahaddarhat corner of the city. During the night, the police stopped the traffic on the ramp.The MA Mannan flyover was constructed by the Chittagong Development Authority (CDA). Since its handover in December 2019, the City Corporation has been responsible for its maintenance.Chief Engineer Rafiqul Islam said, “I have asked to submit the report by tomorrow if possible. I will take action accordingly after receiving the investigation report. ”Asked for his opinion on the crack after the inspection, he said, "We have already stated our opinion. Now it would not be right to comment during the investigation. I will let you know when I get the report. ”While inspecting the flyover at noon on October 26, City Mayor M Rezaul Karim and Chittagong City Corporation Chief Engineer Rafiqul Islam saw cracks and commented that the ramp may have construction defects or design defects.That morning, Mahfuzur Rahman, project director of the Chittagong Development Authority (CDA), the company that built the flyover, said heavy vehicles could crack on the ramps made for light vehicles. However, he claimed to the media that afternoon that there was no 'crack'.The next day, on October 26, experts from Design Planning and Management (DPM) Consultants Limited and Max Group, a contractor, claimed that there were no cracks in the pillars of the flyover, which appeared to be a 'construction joint'.Although the ramp is designed for light vehicles, both companies have acknowledged that there is heavy traffic. However, the two government service agencies are blaming each other for not having a 'height barrier' at the beginning of the ramp.The 1.33 km flyover from Chandgaon Thana area of the port city to Bahaddarhat junction was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in October 2013 at a cost of Taka 106 crore. The construction work started in December 2010. CDA constructed the flyover at its own expense at a cost of Tk 108 crore.The ramp, built by locals, was launched in December 2016, almost four years later. In December 2019, the CDA handed over the flyover to the City Corporation for maintenance.