What's new

Crackers will Burst in Pakistan if Mamta Banerjee Wins Elections in West Bengal claims BJP leader.

Daghalodi

Daghalodi

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 12, 2009
3,991
1
4,246
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Here we go again.

Pakistan plays an important role in Indian Politics.

Mamata Banerjee is the pioneer of opportunistic politics, crackers will burst in Pak over her win : Suvendu Adhikari
BJP leader and contestant from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, in an exclusive conversation with ABP News said that Mamata Banerjee is the pioneer of opportunistic politics. He added that Mamata Banerjee will not win this election. Suvendu said that after Mamata Banerjee's win crackers will be burst in Pakistan.


news.abplive.com

Mamata Banerjee is the pioneer of opportunistic politics, crackers will burst in Pak over her win : Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader and contestant from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, in an exclusive conversation with ABP News said that Mamata Banerjee is the pioneer of opportunistic politics. He added that Mamata Banerjee will not win this election. Suvendu said that after Mamata Banerjee's win crackers will be...
news.abplive.com news.abplive.com
 
arjunk

arjunk

FULL MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
1,401
0
2,831
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Correct, we will be celebrating that BJP is disintegrating Bharat without ISI needing to lift a finger.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom