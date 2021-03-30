Crackers will Burst in Pakistan if Mamta Banerjee Wins Elections in West Bengal claims BJP leader.

Mamata Banerjee is the pioneer of opportunistic politics, crackers will burst in Pak over her win : Suvendu Adhikari

Here we go again.Pakistan plays an important role in Indian Politics.BJP leader and contestant from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, in an exclusive conversation with ABP News said that Mamata Banerjee is the pioneer of opportunistic politics. He added that Mamata Banerjee will not win this election. Suvendu said that after Mamata Banerjee's win crackers will be burst in Pakistan.