What's new

Crackdown started on PTI using State Machinery

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,239
1
3,224
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Federal government has prepared a list of 700 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders and activists who will be arrested by police from across the country ahead of a long march towards Islamabad announced by former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the list of 700 people included some prominent PTI leaders and activists and they will likely be arrested following decisions taken during PML-N huddle in London.

“The list included names of 350 people from Punjab, 200 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and 150 from Sindh province,” they said.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525351701628084224


crackdown-pti-1.jpg
crackdown-pti-2.jpg
crackdown-pti-3.jpg
crackdown-pti-4.jpg




arynews.tv

Govt plans to arrest 700 PTI leaders ahead of long march: sources

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has prepared a list of 700 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders and activists who will be arrested by police from across
arynews.tv arynews.tv


@Areesh @Norwegian @Foxtrot Alpha @AgNoStiC MuSliM @N.Siddiqui @waz
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
17,913
10
18,468
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
ISLAMABAD: Federal government has prepared a list of 700 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders and activists who will be arrested by police from across the country ahead of a long march towards Islamabad announced by former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the list of 700 people included some prominent PTI leaders and activists and they will likely be arrested following decisions taken during PML-N huddle in London.

“The list included names of 350 people from Punjab, 200 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and 150 from Sindh province,” they said.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525351701628084224


View attachment 843861 View attachment 843862 View attachment 843863 View attachment 843864



arynews.tv

Govt plans to arrest 700 PTI leaders ahead of long march: sources

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has prepared a list of 700 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders and activists who will be arrested by police from across
arynews.tv arynews.tv


@Areesh @Norwegian @Foxtrot Alpha @AgNoStiC MuSliM @N.Siddiqui @waz
Click to expand...
Will see how they go and arrest people from KP
And will see if leadership of KP govt stays quiet on it
 
python-000

python-000

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2017
1,714
-1
1,398
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
ISLAMABAD: Federal government has prepared a list of 700 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders and activists who will be arrested by police from across the country ahead of a long march towards Islamabad announced by former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the list of 700 people included some prominent PTI leaders and activists and they will likely be arrested following decisions taken during PML-N huddle in London.

“The list included names of 350 people from Punjab, 200 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and 150 from Sindh province,” they said.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525351701628084224


View attachment 843861 View attachment 843862 View attachment 843863 View attachment 843864



arynews.tv

Govt plans to arrest 700 PTI leaders ahead of long march: sources

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has prepared a list of 700 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders and activists who will be arrested by police from across
arynews.tv arynews.tv


@Areesh @Norwegian @Foxtrot Alpha @AgNoStiC MuSliM @N.Siddiqui @waz
Click to expand...
Imported govt start to implement there masters orders...:mad:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

AgNoStiC MuSliM
  • Sticky
Discussion: Illegal crackdown on PTI
23 24 25 26 27 28
Replies
405
Views
17K
Indus Pakistan
Indus Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
RASHID SHAFIQUE SENT ON JUDICIAL REMAND FOR 14 DAYS
Replies
9
Views
330
Areesh
Areesh
RescueRanger
ANOTHER PTI LEADER’S CAR MEETS ACCIDENT
2
Replies
15
Views
347
Falconless
Falconless
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
RISING POLITICAL TEMPERATURE: EMERGENCY IMPOSED IN ALL ISLAMABAD HOSPITALS
Replies
6
Views
304
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
P
PTI worker in Peshawar sent to jail on remand over Maryam Nawaz’s deepfake video
2
Replies
23
Views
491
akramishaqkhan
akramishaqkhan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom