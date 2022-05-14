Crackdown started on PTI using State Machinery

Govt plans to arrest 700 PTI leaders ahead of long march: sources ISLAMABAD: Federal government has prepared a list of 700 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders and activists who will be arrested by police from across

According to sources, the list of 700 people included some prominent PTI leaders and activists and they will likely be arrested following decisions taken during PML-N huddle in London.“The list included names of 350 people from Punjab, 200 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and 150 from Sindh province,” they said.