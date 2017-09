Crackdown on shell firms: India Inc may have to go on restructuring drive

recent government decision to bring down the number of subsidiaries in a company to two layers

limited number of layers will ensure that a company does not use shell structures to launder money and evade taxes. Indian companies will have to restructure themselves to fall in line with this amendment

While this might pinch India Inc in the short term, it will be beneficial for everyone, including banks, as they will also be able to track loans etc, say experts.