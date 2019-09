there is no first information report (police complaint) registered against my brother,"

The absence of any order for his detention makes it impossible for the family to pursue a legal case against the police or to secure Mohsin's freedom,

Those arrested include senior lawyers, making people's legal fights difficult.

They were booked under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (or PSA), under which people can be jailed for up to two years without trial.

the government had no valid grounds to arrest Qayoom, the association’s president.

The police also booked the presidents of the bar associations of Baramulla district court, advocate Abdul Salam Rather, and of Anantnag district, Fayad Sodagar, under the law, which the Amnesty termed "repressive" and "draconian".

It has, however, requested seven lawyers to file habeas corpus (unlawful detention) applications to help the families of those detained across Kashmir.

Decades of unrest

without any formal criminal complaints

no one was detained unlawfully in the state.

The bar association prides itself in providing pro-bono services for victims of human rights violations and other prisoners. Mian Qayoom himself was representing many of those imprisoned under PSA, lawyers said.

"But now, we cannot talk freely even in court,"

For the relatives of those detained, even reaching the court is an ordeal.

"Meeting in prison is a statutory right of all prisoners,"

A 2009 report, The Myth of Normalcy: Impunity and the Judiciary in Kashmir, published by Yale Law School, spoke about the "culture of impunity" reinforced by the Kashmiri judiciary by way of inordinate delays and substantive leniency to the government, especially while adjudicating human rights violations.