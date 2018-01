By Asalan Altaf Published: January 3, 201830SHARESJuD chief Hafiz Saeed. PHOTO: AFP/FILEISLAMABAD: Days after the government revealed its plans to act against proscribed outfits including Hafiz Saeed’s charity organisations, police have taken down a banner of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) and its subsidiary Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) in Islamabad.A criminal case was also lodged against unidentified persons, responsible for putting up the banner for fund-raising.The banner was put up outside a mosque in Ghori Town in Koral police jurisdiction, seeking donations for the Muslims of Burma and Syria.Police action comes on the heels of a notification by the district magistrate banning fund-raising and all kinds of social, political, welfare and religious activities of the organisations and individuals, who are on the UN Watch List and proscribed or placed under observation by the government of Pakistan.Fund-raising and other activities by proscribed as well as subsidiary organisations of the banned outfits have been banned under Section 144 in the federal capital.The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), through a notification on Monday, had also stopped all companies from donating cash to proscribed organisations and individuals mentioned in the sanctions regime maintained by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).Earlier today, Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan said, during an interview withthat the government’s crackdown on JuD other banned outfits was linked to the ongoing Operation Raddul Fasaad and was not taken due to mounting pressure from the US.Action against JuD is being taken with due diligence so that the future of Pakistan can be secured and ‘terrorists cannot open fire on school children anymore’, he was quoted as saying.However, those affiliated with the JuD deny its involvement in any illegal activity, calling the FIF an organised philanthropist group of the country.Pakistan had placed the JuD on the watchlist in 2008. The UN had placed both the JuD and the FIF on its watchlist in Dec 2008 and March 2012, respectively.