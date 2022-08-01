crackdown against quacks in Punjab province

Kingdom come
FULL MEMBER
- Jun 15, 2021
- 272
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Can you read what’s written? Wrong title.
Can you read what’s written? Wrong title.
Again wrong reporting by your indian media.
Can you read the thread again thanksAgain wrong reporting by your indian media.
Read the tweet you shared.
Yes. It’s not medical centers but quack shops that have been shut. Which you and your media are misreporting as “medical centers”.Can you read the thread again thanks
I
I can read
Yeah i get it fake doctors fake pharmaciesread this:
View attachment 867037