Last Updated On12:13 pmOne hundred and forty three medicines have been seized for being sold at high price.LAHORE (Dunya News) – Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Saturday has launched a countrywide crackdown against the pharma companies for illegal and unauthorized increase in prices of medicines.According to a DRAP spokesperson,One hundred and forty three medicines have also been seized for being sold at high price.Meanwhile, Minister for Health Aamir Kiani said stern action will be taken against the companies which breach the law.