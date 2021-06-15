What's new

Crack Down on Land Karachi , where lease of land expired - Disrupts life Businesses on that land

Sindh , Karachi (As always)

On a Single Day of Notice , almost 300-400 Shops will be demolished many of the buildings were build on a agreed upon 25 year lease in past which have expired for almost a year without a renewal

Unlike the construction on the Empress Market Area , where squatters build sheds and low quality shops , these areas were developed with high end construction , and even a amusement park existed

For 25 years the people who claim their land was on a proper lease , built their lives and lively hood yet in a single day
the 25 year worth of business development got squashed

Majority of the Shops appeared Middle Class to High End construction improving the value for the neighborhood offering much needed entertainment for local population instead of travelling to Clifton or else where






A question raises if the Land was on a 25 year lease before , why did the Regional Authority did not negotiate a new lease for next 10 years ? Based on higher rates ?

> More Property Tax (Month to Month?)





 
Last edited:
Hate the amusement parks with all sorts of metal and concrete stuff, the dreaded and hideous merry go rounds, the coasters and all sorts of amusement stuff and no trees and wooded areas.

Askari Park, the Askari amusement play land also needed to be demolished and green area retrieved. This was suppose to be a green cover now sub leased to some Play Land theme park mafia.

Karachi and all cities need green cover and wooded areas, urban forests and less of these monsters.

The power of SC orders is a pleasant surprise...many shadi halls are also demolished, many build on park and public places.
 
A fair solution was that the people were compensated for their shops and relocated to alternative land
these are properly constructed shopping center / entertainment areas

If there was a 25 year Lease agreement , which expired last year or so , negotiations should have been done to either , extend the lase or give at least 1-3 month notice to the Shop owners to move their property in shop



400-450 Shops = 400-500 Families (10 people) , so 5,000 people impacted
How many smaller people got impacted may be another 13,000-14,000 people (Workers who may have worked)


Were these shops , owned or Rented ? If someone one owner of their shop ? The losses must be massive



Authorities can't agree on a lease , and when people construct business and then decide ok now we are not fine leasing the land anymore
 
Last edited:
