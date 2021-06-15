Crack Down on Land Karachi , where lease of land expired - Disrupts life Businesses on that land

Sindh , Karachi (As always)On a Single Day of Notice , almost 300-400 Shops will be demolished many of the buildings were build on a agreed upon 25 year lease in past which have expired for almost a year without a renewalUnlike the construction on the Empress Market Area , where squatters build sheds and low quality shops , these areas were developed with high end construction , and even a amusement park existedFor 25 years the people who claim their land was on a proper lease , built their lives and lively hood yet in a single daythe 25 year worth of business development got squashedMajority of the Shops appeared Middle Class to High End construction improving the value for the neighborhood offering much needed entertainment for local population instead of travelling to Clifton or else whereA question raises if the Land was on a 25 year lease before , why did the Regional Authority did not negotiate a new lease for next 10 years ? Based on higher rates ?> More Property Tax (Month to Month?)