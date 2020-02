Indian govt has made several arrest in recent days of people who dear to speak about actual spread of Coronavirus in the country.



India evacuated it citizens from China against who guidelines without proper measures thus bringing epidemic to its territory.



It had been speculated that India is hiding the true extent of the spread of Coronavirus to save it economy which is already in recessions and keep the country off advisory list thus India has chosen to contain the actual info leaking and hid it cases.



India has been struggling with out break of virus and Indian hacker have also tried to attack Chinese Medicare to obtain info of medicine and techniques China is using to fight virus. So far Indian hack attempts have failed but there is something seriously wrong in India regarding to virus.





