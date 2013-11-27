What's new

CPO Lahore Umar Sheikh Exclusive interview

A seasoned officer of the Police Service of Pakistan Muhammad Umar Sheikh has been appointed as Lahore Capital City Police Officer.

The officer took charge of his new assignment on Wednesday.

The new Lahore Police Commander was welcomed by DIG (Investigations) Shahzada Sultan, DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan as he reached his office on Wednesday.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), retired Captain Syed Hammad Abid, SSP (Admin), retired Captain Liaqat Ali Malik, SSP Discipline Ibadat Nisar and SP Legal Asif also greeted the officer.

According to Lahore police spokesman Arif Ali Rana, CCPO Muhammad Umar Sheikh belongs to the 20th Common. Umar also served as DPO Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana, and Jamshoro besides serving as a Regional Police Officer in DG Khan. The newly-appointed city police chief is seasoned police officers. Muhammad Umar Sheikh has also served in the Intelligence Bureau for seven years and in the Pakistan Embassy in Washington for four years as well.

Umar Sheikh takes over as Lahore CCPO

Watch Here the Exclusive interview in Program Muqabil

 
