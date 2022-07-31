CPHGC to purchase local coal in PKR for power generation

Luosifen said: The article mentioned using coal mines in Duki and Harnai, which currently don't have the output to meet all demand yet. Are these sites the same as Thar? They currently supply Sahiwal. Click to expand...

These sites aren’t the same as Thar but the problems I discussed have more to do with quality than the geography of it all. Imported coal was low ash-low sulfur while local coal really isn’t. This is going to drive up costs.This does help the current account deficit situation because well import substitution but it also makes electricity more expensive so there is a trade-off of sorts here.