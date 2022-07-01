CPEC's 720 MW Karot Hydropower Plant put into 'full commercial operation'

CPEC's Karot Hydropower Plant put into 'full commercial operation'​

PM Shehbaz said this in a tweet message."I am very happy to say that the 720 MW Krut hydropower project has started work. In the last four and a half years of the previous government, no significant progress has been made on this project. This is the first hydropower project to be completed under CPEC. I am grateful to the Chinese government for its cooperation in this project."Karot Hydropower Plant, the first hydropower investment project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was put into full commercial operations on Wednesday.Speaking at a ceremony held at the plant for announcing the commercial operations of the project, Wu Shengliang, chairman of the China Three Gorges International Corporation, said the project serves as a bridge of friendship between China and Pakistan.The start of commercial operations was the latest outcome of the construction of energy projects under CPEC, he said, adding the project provided quality and affordable green energy to support economic growth in Pakistan.Located 55km away from Islamabad, the project is constructed by the China Three Gorges Corporation, with an installed capacity of 720,000 kilowatts.The plant will reduce 3.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions per year, and meet the power demand of about 5 million people, according to a handout by the project.Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian had remarked that the project would not only meet the electricity needs of around 5 million local residents, it will also improve Pakistan’s energy structure.“It will boost the country’s sustainable development,” he added. Answering a question about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the project site last week during a regular briefing, Zhao said. “The Karot hydropower plant is a major energy cooperation project between China and Pakistan.”PM Shehbaz spoke to the engineers and workers at the project site during the visit. “Once all units are installed and put into operation, the project will help meet the electricity needs of approximately 5 million local residents,” he added.