What's new

CPEC: Wider Regional Integration

PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
14,101
-3
22,826
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
pakobserver.net

CPEC: Wider Regional Integration - Pakistan Observer

THE most significant and decisive factor in the interstate relationship of the states is the bilateral trust and mutual respect of each other’s sovereignty.
pakobserver.net pakobserver.net


CPEC: Wider Regional Integration
By
News desk
-
February 24, 2021
0

Brig (R) Muhammad Khan

THE most significant and decisive factor in the interstate relationship of the states is the bilateral trust and mutual respect of each other’s sovereignty.

In international relations these aspects are driven by national interests of the states. In the relationship of Pakistan and China bilateral trust and mutual respect of each other’s sovereignty have been the defining factors.
Generally, there has been convergence of national interests of both states in many areas. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the latest manifestation of trust, mutual respect and shared national interests with common developmental goals of both countries.
CPEC is aimed to drive practical cooperation between the two countries for the development of port facilities at Gwadar and other projects like energy resources, infrastructure development and industrial cooperation.
The ultimate objective of these projects is economic opportunities for the masses of the two countries and other regions of Asian Continent.
Siegfried O. Wolf authored a book entitled, “The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor of the Belt and Road Initiative: Concept, Context and Assessment”. The essence of this book is that CPEC is a project of immense significance for Pakistan and China.
The book provides an in-depth analysis of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI); the gigantic Chinese project, which encompasses a set of corridors and Maritime Silk route spreading over three continents: Asia, Africa and Europe.
The author highlighted the philosophy behind Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and more about the strategy of Economic Corridors (ECs).The primary objectives of having these economic corridors are to connect China with its neighbours and then other regions and countries beyond Asia.
Contextualizing from history, the ancient Silk Road started during the westward expansion of Chinese Han Dynasty from; 206 BCE to 220 CE.
It forged trade networks passing through the contemporary Central Asian Region, Afghanistan, India and today’s Pakistan to further south, reaching over to European and African continents.
The BRI is therefore, revival of the old Silk Road and Maritime Route by modern Chinese leadership. The enormous size of Chinese economy and heavy industrialization warrants new communication corridors and routes in this highly interconnected and globalized world.
Besides, China needs energy resources and raw material in order to maintain its sustained growth and economic development.
The huge industrial base of China lacked the needed energy resources on a long-term basis.
China is currently importing over 50% of its energy resources from Middle East region and African countries.
Besides, it imports over 30 oil and gas from Central Asian region and Russia. Chinese imports and energy resources from the Middle East and Africa have to pass through Indian Ocean region, before entering the South China Sea.
Since Indian Navy is dominating the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), therefore in a future scenario there may be constraints for Chinese trade at the Strait of Malacca; a key point in the Indian Ocean.
Strait of Malacca is a narrow passage of water between the Indonesian island of Sumatra and the Malay Peninsula. In 2003, Chinese Government highlighted its vulnerability at Malacca; ‘Chinese Malacca Dilemma’.
There have been many studies under Chinese Government and at the level of its think-tanks and universities to find out alternative routes for Chinese trade and energy imports.
Well deliberated findings of all such studies concluded that, in case there is a blockade of Malacca Strait, there are a few alternative routes available to China for its trade and oil imports.
Other available alternatives are either incompatible to take on the weight of modern ships and heavy traffic or else causing heavy expenditures owing to longer routes.
CPEC is the only secure and guaranteed alternative which can guarantee an uninterrupted flow of Chinese trade and energy resources.
It is shortest route, less expensive and more secure for the sustenance of Chinese energy and trade needs. Chinese leadership had selected CPEC after years of deliberations while weighing its pros and cons.
President Xi Jinping is the architect of this project, who has been embarked upon the position of life-time President and Secretary General of Communist Party of China (CPC).
From the Chinese perspective CPEC is the most significant part of BRI. Its (CPEC) timely completion will provide a boost for the completion of other projects and corridors of the BRI.
The Chinese dream for global governance through its soft approach depends a lot on the implementation of BRI and completion of CPEC will be a booster for the BRI. In a rapidly evolving regional and global security situation, Pakistan holds the key for the continuance of Chinese economic development by providing a secure energy corridor.
Sequel to the development and operationalization of Gwadar Port, completion of CPEC as per scheduled is the real challenge, facing China and Pakistan.
Despite its financial constraints, Pakistan has dedicated two security divisions under Pakistan Army for ensuring security of the CPEC from Khunjerab Pass to Gwadar.
In 21st century, economy (trade and commerce) drives the world politics. The strategic competition and the trade war between Washington and Beijing should not hamper the CPEC, since it is a project of economic benefits for all regional states including India, Iran, Central Asian and GCC states.
Whereas, CPEC effectively addresses the Chinese Malacca Dilemma, it provides a golden opportunity for the wider integration between various regions and states of Asian Continent. Now, it is up to the leadership of the Asian states to secure the future of their posterity through a visionary approach and prudence.
 
Rollno21

Rollno21

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 27, 2017
3,469
-35
2,359
Country
India
Location
India
Pakistan had a golden opportunity in the form of cpec ,which they missed to capitalize on
 
PakistaniAtBahrain

PakistaniAtBahrain

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2021
734
0
919
Country
Bahrain
Location
Bahrain
Rollno21 said:
May be,but every thing was against Pakistan from word go with cpec.There are some serious questions and some agreements don't make sense or benefit Pakistan a bit.
Click to expand...
i am glad we have the indians worrying for us. we know how much they love us and only wish the best for us.
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
16,495
8
19,449
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Rollno21 said:
which they missed to capitalize on
Click to expand...
Not too long ago Indians were of the view that Pakistan is falling into the Chinese debt trap and sooner than latter we will be nothing more than a client state of China. So if we missed something that means we did what India and US wanted all along, so why the change of heart than?
 
Rollno21

Rollno21

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 27, 2017
3,469
-35
2,359
Country
India
Location
India
PakistaniAtBahrain said:
i am glad we have the indians worrying for us. we know how much they love us and only wish the best for us.
Click to expand...
It's not indians worrying.we are happy to see Pakistan bankrupt. But something's are glaring and even a blind person should see.
IceCold said:
Not too long ago Indians were of the view that Pakistan is falling into the Chinese debt trap and sooner than latter we will be nothing more than a client state of China. So if we missed something that means we did what India and US wanted all along, so why the change of heart than?
Click to expand...
There is no change of heart,we have been saying the same thing from beginning.as the op highlights everything is about china ,then why is Pakistan paying for it.
 
Last edited:
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
14,101
-3
22,826
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
pakobserver.net

CPEC: Wider Regional Integration - Pakistan Observer

THE most significant and decisive factor in the interstate relationship of the states is the bilateral trust and mutual respect of each other’s sovereignty.
pakobserver.net pakobserver.net


CPEC: Wider Regional Integration
By
News desk
-
February 24, 2021
0

Brig (R) Muhammad Khan

THE most significant and decisive factor in the interstate relationship of the states is the bilateral trust and mutual respect of each other’s sovereignty.

In international relations these aspects are driven by national interests of the states. In the relationship of Pakistan and China bilateral trust and mutual respect of each other’s sovereignty have been the defining factors.
Generally, there has been convergence of national interests of both states in many areas. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the latest manifestation of trust, mutual respect and shared national interests with common developmental goals of both countries.
CPEC is aimed to drive practical cooperation between the two countries for the development of port facilities at Gwadar and other projects like energy resources, infrastructure development and industrial cooperation.
The ultimate objective of these projects is economic opportunities for the masses of the two countries and other regions of Asian Continent.
Siegfried O. Wolf authored a book entitled, “The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor of the Belt and Road Initiative: Concept, Context and Assessment”. The essence of this book is that CPEC is a project of immense significance for Pakistan and China.
The book provides an in-depth analysis of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI); the gigantic Chinese project, which encompasses a set of corridors and Maritime Silk route spreading over three continents: Asia, Africa and Europe.
The author highlighted the philosophy behind Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and more about the strategy of Economic Corridors (ECs).The primary objectives of having these economic corridors are to connect China with its neighbours and then other regions and countries beyond Asia.
Contextualizing from history, the ancient Silk Road started during the westward expansion of Chinese Han Dynasty from; 206 BCE to 220 CE.
It forged trade networks passing through the contemporary Central Asian Region, Afghanistan, India and today’s Pakistan to further south, reaching over to European and African continents.
The BRI is therefore, revival of the old Silk Road and Maritime Route by modern Chinese leadership. The enormous size of Chinese economy and heavy industrialization warrants new communication corridors and routes in this highly interconnected and globalized world.
Besides, China needs energy resources and raw material in order to maintain its sustained growth and economic development.
The huge industrial base of China lacked the needed energy resources on a long-term basis.
China is currently importing over 50% of its energy resources from Middle East region and African countries.
Besides, it imports over 30 oil and gas from Central Asian region and Russia. Chinese imports and energy resources from the Middle East and Africa have to pass through Indian Ocean region, before entering the South China Sea.
Since Indian Navy is dominating the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), therefore in a future scenario there may be constraints for Chinese trade at the Strait of Malacca; a key point in the Indian Ocean.
Strait of Malacca is a narrow passage of water between the Indonesian island of Sumatra and the Malay Peninsula. In 2003, Chinese Government highlighted its vulnerability at Malacca; ‘Chinese Malacca Dilemma’.
There have been many studies under Chinese Government and at the level of its think-tanks and universities to find out alternative routes for Chinese trade and energy imports.
Well deliberated findings of all such studies concluded that, in case there is a blockade of Malacca Strait, there are a few alternative routes available to China for its trade and oil imports.
Other available alternatives are either incompatible to take on the weight of modern ships and heavy traffic or else causing heavy expenditures owing to longer routes.
CPEC is the only secure and guaranteed alternative which can guarantee an uninterrupted flow of Chinese trade and energy resources.
It is shortest route, less expensive and more secure for the sustenance of Chinese energy and trade needs. Chinese leadership had selected CPEC after years of deliberations while weighing its pros and cons.
President Xi Jinping is the architect of this project, who has been embarked upon the position of life-time President and Secretary General of Communist Party of China (CPC).
From the Chinese perspective CPEC is the most significant part of BRI. Its (CPEC) timely completion will provide a boost for the completion of other projects and corridors of the BRI.
The Chinese dream for global governance through its soft approach depends a lot on the implementation of BRI and completion of CPEC will be a booster for the BRI. In a rapidly evolving regional and global security situation, Pakistan holds the key for the continuance of Chinese economic development by providing a secure energy corridor.
Sequel to the development and operationalization of Gwadar Port, completion of CPEC as per scheduled is the real challenge, facing China and Pakistan.
Despite its financial constraints, Pakistan has dedicated two security divisions under Pakistan Army for ensuring security of the CPEC from Khunjerab Pass to Gwadar.
In 21st century, economy (trade and commerce) drives the world politics. The strategic competition and the trade war between Washington and Beijing should not hamper the CPEC, since it is a project of economic benefits for all regional states including India, Iran, Central Asian and GCC states.
Whereas, CPEC effectively addresses the Chinese Malacca Dilemma, it provides a golden opportunity for the wider integration between various regions and states of Asian Continent. Now, it is up to the leadership of the Asian states to secure the future of their posterity through a visionary approach and prudence.
Click to expand...



What this post alludes to is that CPEC has huge geostrategic and military advantages for the Chinese superpower. China being a superpower will ensure that CPEC is a success. That is very telling.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
Is Pakistan’s N-CPEC+ vision finally beginning to take shape? Russian, Chinese, and Pakistani interests are all directly served through N-CPEC+ Andrew
Replies
5
Views
309
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Clutch
Featured US, five other nations want to link South & Central Asia! Will Pakistan Choose CPEC or "APEC"?
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
82
Views
7K
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
TaiShang
Pakistani, Chinese navies play important roles in maintaining maritime order of Indian Ocean: Exclusive with Pakistan Navy chief
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
4K
Umair Nawaz
Umair Nawaz
ShaikhKamal
The Emergence Of Gwadar As A Maritime Hub
Replies
9
Views
869
Samlee
Samlee
Zarvan
Admiral Modernises Pakistan Navy To Meet Non-Traditional Threats
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
10K
Aamir Hussain
Aamir Hussain

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom