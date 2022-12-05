CPEC was slowed down by General Bajwa - Moeed Pirzada

First of all, this is internal Pakistan's thread and is specifically for Pakistanis (who have highest stake in Pakistan). I especially don't want indians to comment, as we all know you never want any good for our country.General Bajwa in several public meetings showered praise on Americans, American food, weapons and culture and at same time went against Pakistan's old and most reliable ally China. According to some reports he also has believed to be saying that Pakistan and US were natural allies and Pakistan / China were not a natural allies as our culture is different, language is different and he personally don't liked Chinese food.Now coming to some facts: Not just Pakistan's all weapons are now primarily chinese origin, The CPEC etc. But Pakistan and China strategic partnership is since 1960s. China supported Pakistan in all the wars, China stood with Pakistan multiple times at UN security council, I won't get into details of all these decades but the whole book can be written on Pak China relationship.Now coming to USA, we'd definitely want good relations but we can safely conclude they were never trustworthy allies (even the word ally does not fit here). The embargoes, blocking the release of F-16s which were paid for, the engines for Turkish helis are just the few examples. Most importantly, US has specifically selected india as their main ally of this whole region. They have done major defense treaties with India. Their partnership is not just limited to weapon sales like P-8s, Apaches and more in future but they have strategic collaborations. Quad is just one of many defense pacts that India is now part with US. Secondly, the indians have massive influence over the west, indian origin people are in key positions, People of indian origin and followers of BJP philosphy like Sudar pichai etc are CEOs at Google, and many other tech giants of US. There is no way any appeasement can undo the defense / trade and common goals of India with the United States. It actually frustrates me how Pakistani establishment did such a Pro-US and Anti-China maneuver. If COAS makes solo policy then its very dangerous that one man can completely change the destiny of the whole nation with his foolish mentality. Why there are no think tanks within Pak establishment that can alter or stop such activity.We all should recall how in security conference in March 2022 when General Bajwa went 180 degree opposite of federal govt and condemned Russia. A few days earlier, Imran khan had categorically stated that Pakistan will not take sides and that Pakistan is not a slave that you ask us and we follow. In the same conference, he said that best military equipment Pakistan has is of American origin. Why he fails to understand that there is no American equipment for Pakistan in future even if he stands upside down to appease the americans. He then continued, we go to china because you deny us. This is a ridiculous statement to make.We all now are fully aware, who are the most powerful people within the country, who just because were entrusted with troops and guns use this hard power and influences everything in the country. (The CPEC's blame of getting slow went to political govts but the CPEC was under oversight from military personal. This cover of political parties is blown now.Why a General could simply lacked any strategic thinking. Perhaps there is no grooming done, no advance strategic studies for our military officers. Somehow there is an organizational structure problems in Pakistan military that led such people likes of General Yahya or General Bajwa to take top spot ? Or the likes of Admiral Mansurul Haq who despite being the chief of naval staff, so much resourceful, nation gave so much respect, gave him such position, gave him medals and he personally did corruption of 49 million dollars in Agosta submarine program. Total kickbacks were way more as 8 senior air-commrs / rear admirals also received kickback cheques from French company. This also gives me the impression that this could be the sole reason that why Pakistan military wants to have great relationship with the west. As Western defense contractors over value a defense deal and then give millions of dollars to corrupt senior military officials in kickbacks. The same is not easily applicable with China because of CPC's extremely strict agenda against corruption.Some more details on Bajwa's doctrine. See from 32:00 minutes onwards.