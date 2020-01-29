CPEC under vicious attack

September 05, 2020As there is no let up; another spiteful attempt to discredit CPEC has been unleashed by activating a new and malicious model.Without any delay, CPEC Authority Chairman shrugged off all allegations levelled against him through his tweets on August 27. Later on, he, who is also working as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, tweeted on September 03 with detailed written arguments that invalided all bogus accusations. He also appeared on media, answered each and every question and came clean with grace.Those who have orchestrated viciousness are the same unscrupulous forces who are always hell-bent to cripple blossoming spirit and electrifying momentum in the entire activity of CPEC projects.From the onset, questions were raised on the transparency and cost-effectiveness of projects. Debt-trap propaganda was overblown. Chinese development footprints were painted as a secretive endeavour to colonise Pakistan. During the PTI government, psychological warfare intensified.Here serious questions come to mind; why does the CPEC Authority Chairman get targeted now? What is the reason behind the character assassination campaign? What sort of purpose is to be served?Frankly speaking, the answers to all these questions are very simple. From the day CPEC Authority came into being and Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa assumed the charge as its Chairman, CPEC got a new lease of life. A few months back, the impression that CPEC had been slowing down was portrayed. Mischief mongers ganged up to float misleading information that the gulf of a trust-deficit between the leadership of China and Pakistan on CPEC was throwing a spanner in the works. They also tried to misguide the world by spreading misinformation that political parties and the government of Pakistan were not on the same page on the existence and execution of CPEC.Technical delays in the implementation of projects were exploited and misguided analysis were showcased against CPEC.In the backdrop of such precarious developments, Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa took the charge of CPEC Authority. Proving his brilliance and management skills, he made everybody take notice by restoring the spirit of CPEC as a game-changer. Another miracle he did was to keep CPEC afloat despite the catastrophic situation surrounding COVID-19, which brought the economy to a halt and development activities in the length and breadth of Pakistan.The CPEC Authority Chairman’s display of performance came to light when the 80KM two-way Mansehra-Thakot expressway costing Rs 136 billion was opened for traffic recently. It is an extension of the 40 KM Havelian-Mansehra 4-lane Motorway.Due to his dynamism, 306 KMs Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) was approved by ECNEC on BOT basis. With contribution to the construction boom, socio-economic revolution for interior Sindh, it will complete the Peshawar-Karachi Eastern Route. It will also link east Balochistan to the entire Motorway network. A new optic fibre cable was also operationalised from Khunjerab to Islamabad. The next phase will be laid from Islamabad to Karachi and to Gwadar as part of the digital highway plan.Pakistan started transit trade to Afghanistan via sea route by making the Gwadar port operational. Pakistan has activated the deep-water port of Gwadar, on the Arabian Sea, which offers a much shorter overland link, particularly to the southern regions of Afghanistan, for the rapid delivery of goods.Keeping in view South Balochistan’s development, 110 KMs 2 lane Khuzdar-Basima N-30 highway construction work continued in full swing. At the cost of Rs 19 Billion, work commenced on October 19. Almost 20 percent of physical work has been completed.This is just a glimpse of multi-faced progress that has been made under the leadership of Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa as Chairman of CPEC Authority. The pace of progress is all set to accelerate in the coming days, catalysing timely completion of projects.