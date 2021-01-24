CPEC to help boost tea cultivation along its route - China Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC to help boost tea cultivation along its route

ISLAMABAD: China has a big role to play in promoting Pakistan’s tea industry, as potential suitable sites and land for tea cultivation is located alongside the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), says a report published by Gwadar Pro, quoting experts.However, tea is currently cultivated on around 200 acres of land only. The area of Shinkiari in Manshra alone produces seven to eight tons of tea annually.“If we grow tea on 64,000 hectares of land, Pakistan will not only be self-sufficient in tea but will also export tea products to other countries,” said Dr. Abdul Waheed.Pakistan imports $500 million worth of tea. AJK, Swat, Mansehra are ideal for tea cultivation.