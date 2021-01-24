What's new

CPEC to help boost tea cultivation along its route

ISLAMABAD: China has a big role to play in promoting Pakistan’s tea industry, as potential suitable sites and land for tea cultivation is located alongside the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), says a report published by Gwadar Pro, quoting experts.

Pakistan has identified 64,000 hectares of area as suitable for tea cultivation along the CPEC’s route, according to Dr. Abdul Waheed, Director of the National Tea and High Value Crops Research Institute (NTHRI).

However, tea is currently cultivated on around 200 acres of land only. The area of Shinkiari in Manshra alone produces seven to eight tons of tea annually.“If we grow tea on 64,000 hectares of land, Pakistan will not only be self-sufficient in tea but will also export tea products to other countries,” said Dr. Abdul Waheed.

Pakistan imports $500 million worth of tea. AJK, Swat, Mansehra are ideal for tea cultivation.
 
Black wall nuts, cheshnut, figs, coffee....
We can take down many nations single handedly.... All we need more education on this topic and definitely processing facilities to farmers.
 
ISLAMABAD: China has a big role to play in promoting Pakistan’s tea industry, as potential suitable sites and land for tea cultivation is located alongside the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), says a report published by Gwadar Pro, quoting experts.

Pakistan has identified 64,000 hectares of area as suitable for tea cultivation along the CPEC’s route, according to Dr. Abdul Waheed, Director of the National Tea and High Value Crops Research Institute (NTHRI).

However, tea is currently cultivated on around 200 acres of land only. The area of Shinkiari in Manshra alone produces seven to eight tons of tea annually.“If we grow tea on 64,000 hectares of land, Pakistan will not only be self-sufficient in tea but will also export tea products to other countries,” said Dr. Abdul Waheed.

Pakistan imports $500 million worth of tea. AJK, Swat, Mansehra are ideal for tea cultivation.
Can tea be grown in cold environments?
I thought, it threw in hot and wet environments, I do not know, just asking a question.
 
Pakistan has the climate and land to grow every kind of crop.PARC has done a great job in this regard

1.Avocado

Avocado in Pakistan

Avocado can grow in Pakistan. Weather conditions in Pakistan is supportive to some avocado varieties to grow. Commercial avocado farming is applicable in Pakistan. Agri. Education Pakistan provides consultancy and guidance to grow avocado. We consult in complete feasibility for avocado farm...
2.Kiwi Fruit

3.Banana

4.Garlic

We Should Try To Grow Edible Oil and Pulses To Cut Our Import Bill.In This Regard Palm Oil,Sunflower Crop As Well As Soyabean Should Be Expanded.
 
hemp is the one. plus nettle tea is big and has healing properties you got kidney stones or a gout drink this.
 
ISLAMABAD: China has a big role to play in promoting Pakistan’s tea industry, as potential suitable sites and land for tea cultivation is located alongside the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), says a report published by Gwadar Pro, quoting experts.

Pakistan has identified 64,000 hectares of area as suitable for tea cultivation along the CPEC’s route, according to Dr. Abdul Waheed, Director of the National Tea and High Value Crops Research Institute (NTHRI).

However, tea is currently cultivated on around 200 acres of land only. The area of Shinkiari in Manshra alone produces seven to eight tons of tea annually.“If we grow tea on 64,000 hectares of land, Pakistan will not only be self-sufficient in tea but will also export tea products to other countries,” said Dr. Abdul Waheed.

Pakistan imports $500 million worth of tea. AJK, Swat, Mansehra are ideal for tea cultivation.
We have Qamar Chai in our Area in Pakistan run by Qamar Khan an inspirational person who started by selling it on cycle now owns a factory...

He lost in last election.. wasted 2 crore in our tehsil just to support a noonie MNA who was playing for all teams and in the end MPA seat was won by PTI just because the MNA played all of others...
Can tea be grown in cold environments?
I thought, it threw in hot and wet environments, I do not know, just asking a question.
Bahi with tech now you can create any environment you want..
 
Can tea be grown in cold environments?
I thought, it threw in hot and wet environments, I do not know, just asking a question.
Cool and wet.....tea grows best on hill slopes with abundant rain. In tropical countries it grows on higher elevations where its cooler.
 
We also need to work on land reclamation in Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab. Massive swats of land have been turned uncultivable due to Indian Water Terrorism. Nonetheless, we get enough water in the other 3 rivers to reclaim them. We aren't making any dams so we might as well divert the water and put it to some good use instead of letting it sink in the sea
 
