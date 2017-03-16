CPEC to boost regional connectivity, benefit Central Asian countries: Pakistani president



Source: Xinhua| 2020-09-19 00:01:17|Editor: huaxia



ISLAMABAD, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani President Arif Alvi told his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in a telephonic conversation on Friday that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would boost regional connectivity, the president house said.



Alvi said countries of the region particularly Afghanistan and Central Asian countries would tremendously benefit from CPEC's road and railway infrastructure, according to a statement issued by the president house.



He also highlighted the importance of the Gwadar port in southwestern Balochistan province, which offers a great trade route to Turkmenistan, and suggested an early finalization of a memorandum of understanding on sister port relationship between the ports of Gwadar and Turkmenbashi.

"The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the existing relationship and emphasized the need to further strengthen and diversify trade, economic and energy cooperation between the two brotherly countries," the statement said.



Alvi talked to Berdimuhamedov about Pakistan's policy of smart lockdown that successfully contained the COVID-19 pandemic. He also appreciated the remarkable measures taken by the government of Turkmenistan in curbing the spread of the virus.



Both sides also discussed the Afghan peace process and stressed the need for an early peaceful solution to the long-drawn war.



According to the statement, Berdimuhamedov proposed online meetings of existing institutional mechanisms between the two countries on trade, communications, agriculture, industry, transport, and science and technology so as to enhance cooperation in these areas. Enditem