‘CPEC to attract $150 billion foreign investment

ISLAMABAD: Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Miftah Ismail on Tuesday said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would attract huge international investments for enhancing employment opportunities and would encourage economic growth.After the completion of this mega project, Pakistan would be expecting approximately $150 billion international investment in the country through different businesses, manufacturing centres and investment by Chinese firms, he said.The BOI chairman said that through the mega projects of the CPEC initially $46 billion is to be invested in energy sector and infrastructure development, which would help enhance economic activities and industrial growth in the country.The CPEC would be a booster for investors and attract investment not only from China, but other parts of the world as well, he added.CPEC would provide regional and global connectivity and connect the country with the international markets in different regions, including developed countries for contributing huge multilateral trade opportunities, he said.He added that investment on the corridor would transform Pakistan into a regional economic hub for enhancing the economic integration and trade linkages. The connectivity through this mega projects to enhance trade opportunities for Pakistan, which connect the country with 70 percent of international maritime trade through Gawadar and Karachi ports, he said.The BOI chairman said that the CPEC routes to connect all the regions of the country with Gwadar port, which also gives a huge chance for enhancing exports of different trade items in international market from far-flung areas. For more industrial activity and growth, "We need self-sufficiency in energy for which $ 35 billion to be invested in energy sector including different mode of energy hydro, coal and wind energy to overcome the energy shortage," he added.