Cpec projects stopped

Bleek said: Probably temporary until they find a new solution to the security situation



Skilled workers will be imported from other provinces if they can't be found locally



Can't blame Chinese for not wanting to be in a hostile environment or China Click to expand...

Its not only the matter of the skilled labour as we don't have got the capacity, expertise and dosh to carry on those sort of projects. US/India was trying to stop the CPEC from the day one and eventually succeeded if this news is correct.Think about it if our economy picks up we spend more on the army then India is screwed. If China finds the short route for its export and commodity imports through Pakistan US/NATO navies freedom of navigation song sinks in the Royal South CHINA SEA with a bang.With spending a miniscule amount of merger few hundred millions on the Pakistan politicians which is not even the daily cost of keeping the US Navy in the south China, US/India have achieved their aims.Thats how some nations becomes beggars, thanks to us having the richest beggars like Zardari and Nora clan and very obliging our own demanding respect traitor generals. US and India got what they couldn't in the last few years thanks to our own traitors.It will be sensible for the China not to make this tragic loss of teachers as a matter of ego and complete the projects and stick with the people of the Pakistan instead of our bastards amongst us. China needs to come up with some sort of security arrangements where they don't have to depend on our agencies at all, as our agencies are masters of selective incompetence. There are bound to be further attacks on the Chinese citizens along the bumpy road but rewards for both the countries over the long term are huge.