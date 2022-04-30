Cpec projects stopped

Is it true?maybe because of security concerns.
We failed very badly in security of foreign guests.
This is what Bajwa and Co always wanted which is to roll back CPEC. US won without even firing a shot.
In Pakistan in my own country, one Chinese tried to bully me with wrong car parking. I really can't take that out of my mind. This is the only incident which irks me till to date because in foreign country I never faced such behavior. I know there are many good Chinese people and bad fishes are everywhere but somehow that incident put negative affect on me because my only thought was he was doing this because of financial support to Pakistan.
CPEC projects helped Pakistan alot and I am just talking about respect. Some bad fishes are everywhere. Because in other countries foreigners can't think of messing up with local people.You may just be reading to much geopolitical news. It makes you think the random rage but people is related to CPEC loan.
Lol this is a lot more complicated than you make it out to beIf its not true now, its going to be in future. Under current Political and Military leadership, even Pakistani's won't stay in Pakistan or invest let alone Chinese, just imagine how disappointed Chinese would be that they literally strengthen a country by investing, selling top notch military stuff, help in UN and that country and its political and military leadership bow to Americans by 1 threatening letter, What a bunch of *****'s
Probably temporary until they find a new solution to the security situation
Skilled workers will be imported from other provinces if they can't be found locally
Can't blame Chinese for not wanting to be in a hostile environment or China