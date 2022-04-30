What's new

Cpec projects stopped

Probably temporary until they find a new solution to the security situation

Skilled workers will be imported from other provinces if they can't be found locally

Can't blame Chinese for not wanting to be in a hostile environment or China
 
In Pakistan in my own country, one Chinese tried to bully me with wrong car parking. I really can't take that out of my mind. This is the only incident which irks me till to date because in foreign country I never faced such behavior. I appreciate China help in need and economic help for Pakistan but they should also treat us respectfully. I know there are many good Chinese people and bad fishes are everywhere but somehow that incident put negative affect on me because my only thought was he was doing this because of financial support to Pakistan.

IK rightly says a person needs respect more than anything else. But everyone should respect us not just US. This selective respect will not make Pakistan strong. We should be self dependent. We are 220 million population and not a single local car brand or manufacturer we have.

We should be economically strong and everyone will respect us automatically and get away these stupid loans. Is duniya mein bas paisay ki izzat hai. Nahi tou kal China sy bhi letter a jaye ga to choose their fav. political leader in Pakistan.

In other countries foreigners can't think of messing up with local people.

But in Pakistan US citizens are doing gunda gardi. Some Chinese also. This is because Pakistan is economically weak because of decades of corruption and weak leadership.
 
P@kistan said:
In Pakistan in my own country, one Chinese tried to bully me with wrong car parking. I really can't take that out of my mind. This is the only incident which irks me till to date because in foreign country I never faced such behavior. I know there are many good Chinese people and bad fishes are everywhere but somehow that incident put negative affect on me because my only thought was he was doing this because of financial support to Pakistan.
You may just be reading to much geopolitical news. It makes you think the random rage by people is related to CPEC loan. :disagree:
 
Seems fake.
Anyway, Chinese govt is totally different from Chinese pvt companies. Chinese govt even apprehended (on kickbacks) a chinese company's owner/manager who was part of Multan metro.
He was released on CM Shabaz's "clearance". Hence, if anyone had bad experence with Chinese then it is possible bcz you can't have all 1.2 billion people to be sophiscated and decent.
 
Chinese citizens were seen at Karachi airport leaving the country. All this probably due security concerns, but there was a division raised under an army major general to protect Chinese engineers working on CPEC, what happened to that force?
 
Wood said:
You may just be reading to much geopolitical news. It makes you think the random rage but people is related to CPEC loan. :disagree:
CPEC projects helped Pakistan alot and I am just talking about respect. Some bad fishes are everywhere. Because in other countries foreigners can't think of messing up with local people.

But in Pakistan US citizens are doing gunda gardi. Some Chinese also. This is because Pakistan is economically weak because of decades of corruption.
 
If its not true now, its going to be in future. Under current Political and Military leadership, even Pakistani's won't stay in Pakistan or invest let alone Chinese, just imagine how disappointed Chinese would be that they literally strengthen a country by investing, selling top notch military stuff, help in UN and that country and its political and military leadership bow to Americans by 1 threatening letter, What a bunch of *****'s
 
Goritoes said:
If its not true now, its going to be in future. Under current Political and Military leadership, even Pakistani's won't stay in Pakistan or invest let alone Chinese, just imagine how disappointed Chinese would be that they literally strengthen a country by investing, selling top notch military stuff, help in UN and that country and its political and military leadership bow to Americans by 1 threatening letter, What a bunch of *****'s
Lol this is a lot more complicated than you make it out to be

China loves the current government maybe even more than IK's, corruption in Pakistan hardly concerns them, it may even be beneficial...

They know how to work their way around to achieve their objectives, even with US in the region. You take them as naive.
 
Bleek said:
Probably temporary until they find a new solution to the security situation

Skilled workers will be imported from other provinces if they can't be found locally

Can't blame Chinese for not wanting to be in a hostile environment or China
Its not only the matter of the skilled labour as we don't have got the capacity, expertise and dosh to carry on those sort of projects. US/India was trying to stop the CPEC from the day one and eventually succeeded if this news is correct.
Think about it if our economy picks up we spend more on the army then India is screwed. If China finds the short route for its export and commodity imports through Pakistan US/NATO navies freedom of navigation song sinks in the Royal South CHINA SEA with a bang.
With spending a miniscule amount of merger few hundred millions on the Pakistan politicians which is not even the daily cost of keeping the US Navy in the south China, US/India have achieved their aims.
Thats how some nations becomes beggars, thanks to us having the richest beggars like Zardari and Nora clan and very obliging our own demanding respect traitor generals. US and India got what they couldn't in the last few years thanks to our own traitors.
It will be sensible for the China not to make this tragic loss of teachers as a matter of ego and complete the projects and stick with the people of the Pakistan instead of our bastards amongst us. China needs to come up with some sort of security arrangements where they don't have to depend on our agencies at all, as our agencies are masters of selective incompetence. There are bound to be further attacks on the Chinese citizens along the bumpy road but rewards for both the countries over the long term are huge.
 

