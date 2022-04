Cpec projects stopped

In Pakistan in my own country, one Chinese tried to bully me with wrong car parking. I really can't take that out of my mind. This is the only incident which irks me till to date because in foreign country I never faced such behavior. I appreciate China help in need and economic help for Pakistan but they should also treat us respectfully. I know there are many good Chinese people and bad fishes are everywhere but somehow that incident put negative affect on me because my only thought was he was doing this because of financial support to Pakistan.



IK rightly says a person needs respect more than anything else. But everyone should respect us not just US. This selective respect will not make Pakistan strong. We should be self dependent. We are 220 million population and not a single local car brand or manufacturer we have.



We should be economically strong and everyone will respect us automatically and get away these stupid loans. Is duniya mein bas paisay ki izzat hai. Nahi tou kal China sy bhi letter a jaye ga to choose their fav. political leader in Pakistan.



In other countries foreigners can't think of messing up with local people.



But in Pakistan US citizens are doing gunda gardi. Some Chinese also. This is because Pakistan is economically weak because of decades of corruption and weak leadership.