CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Chinese insurance company M/s Sinosure is also unwilling to insure new financing for power sector projects due to failure to meet contractual obligations of companies that have already established projects.

Our O&M contractor has now communicated that due to significant delay in their payment they are unable to continue mine operations. We request your immediate intervention to support remittance of payment to our Chinese O&M contractor; otherwise, mine operations will stop with immediate effect,”

Meanwhile, Port Qasim Electric Power (Pvt.) Co (PQEPC) has informed the government that both its units of 1320 MW are about to shut down as a direct result of the default of GoP’s obligations.

According to Pang Chaunxue, CPEC coal-fired power plants now face difficulty in buying coal due to foreign exchange restrictions including Port Qasim Power Plant which has shut down as its coal has run out. Meanwhile, the capacity payments deduction is still pending resolution which means the company could not get electricity payment, or the capacity payment, and is facing a very difficult situation.

The sources said, in addition to CPEC projects, other IPPs, public sector power generation plants, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), SNGPL and SSGCL, PPL, etc., also are facing serious financial constraints due to non-payment by CPPA-G due to which circular debt is now over Rs 2.6 trillion.

The Chinese government through Pakistan’s embassy in Beijing and its own embassy in Islamabad has raised this issue at all forums.Official documents available withreveal thatSECMC is continuously engaged with banks but significant amount is still pending.said Amir Iqbal, CEO SECMC in his letter to Secretary Power.Chinese Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan, Pang Chaunxue, in a letter to Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan has shared the concerns of Chinese companies that have established power projects under CPEC initiative.The company has Embassy’s help to coordinate with the competent forum to solve difficulties, he said, hoping that the Minister for Power could play a leading and coordinating role and introduce measures to solve the capacity payment deduction issue, etc.“This year marks the 10th anniversary of CPEC. I believe that under your guidance (Power Minister), these issues can be solved in a proper way. We will jointly promote the high-quality development of CPEC and serve Pakistan to improve its economy and export competiveness,” said Pang Chunxue.Islamabad has shown willingness to amend/ modify Pakistan Energy Revolving Account (PERA) to sort out concerns of Chinese lenders of CPEC IPPs with respect to payment in future.