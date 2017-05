Lol. There is a reason why China - Japan/US will never go to war with each other. Reason: The sheer volume of trade and factories of those countries operating in China.



The time will come when India- China volume will surpass them. And Chinese colonizing Pakistan is of least concern to us.



Reg the thread title on CPEC. Its a good programme. But its yet to be implemented. Nor its benefits not yet known. In this case, citing an war has been won is like a comical proverb down south.



Making vada out of their own mouths...



I am responding just cos this article has dragged India. I generally make it a point not to respond to Internal Pakistani CPEC discussions.

Click to expand...