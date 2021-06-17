What's new

CPEC open to all kinds of foreign investment:

NNI
24 Oct 2021




WASHINGTON: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said that four special economic zones set up under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Free Zone were open for foreign investment. Speaking at a seminar held at Wilson Centre in Washington, USA on the CPEC, he said that Pakistan was the largest exporter of its goods to the USA, while the Pakistanis living in the country sent remittances back home which contributed to the country’s economic development.

Former US ambassador to Pakistan David Hale was the host at the event, which was attended by representatives of different think tanks from around the world.

He expressed the hope that direct investment in Pakistan from the USA would increase. The federal minister, on the occasion, said that stable Afghanistan was a must if Pakistan were to achieve the geo-economic vision. He also urged the international community not to leave Afghanistan in these critical moments of its history.
 
Such an open invitation to investors who are openly hostile to CPEC and Pakistan is strange. The investments that are opened should be guided and narrowed down and last thing we want is India to have back door access to damage our national interests and security.
 
:what:

Investors want a return on their investment. Why would they risk their capital in order to harm it? Besides, I doubt India would invest or be invited to invest in CPEC.
 
I have a question, for overseas Pakistanis looking to invest in gwadar in plots both commercial in residential how do they find out which property scheme isn’t a scam? Because I’ve heard same pieces of land there are being sold to 5 different people and all them are getting scammed.
 
It's nothing. When China just built the Shenzhen Special Zone, a lot of investment came from Japan and Taiwan.
 
