CPEC open to all kinds of foreign investment:

24 Oct 2021Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said that four special economic zones set up under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Free Zone were open for foreign investment. Speaking at a seminar held at Wilson Centre in Washington, USA on the CPEC, he said that Pakistan was the largest exporter of its goods to the USA, while the Pakistanis living in the country sent remittances back home which contributed to the country’s economic development.Former US ambassador to Pakistan David Hale was the host at the event, which was attended by representatives of different think tanks from around the world.He expressed the hope that direct investment in Pakistan from the USA would increase. The federal minister, on the occasion, said that stable Afghanistan was a must if Pakistan were to achieve the geo-economic vision. He also urged the international community not to leave Afghanistan in these critical moments of its history.