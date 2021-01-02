CPEC moves towards new direction of development

What's new

PM aide says govt will help set up large-scale manufacturing units, IT zones


December 25, 2020

in second phase of cpec there is high focus on social development and projects that are closer to the masses such as health and education photo file



In second phase of CPEC, there is high focus on social development and projects that are closer to the masses such as health and education.



ISLAMABAD:The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is moving towards a new direction of industrial and agricultural development, which needs a proactive role by the private sector combined with technology companies, said Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

During first meeting of the recently reconstituted CPEC Business Council, Dawood emphasised that the government would facilitate at the maximum level to ensure establishment of large-scale manufacturing units and information technology zones under CPEC.

He highlighted Pakistan’s potential in petrochemical, steel manufacturing and IT sectors, appreciating the recommendations made by the council members for development of projects in these sectors with the help of Chinese and other potential investors.

Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Atif R Bokhari said the government was fully committed to ensuring a business-friendly environment by providing incentives to the industry.

He stressed that efforts were being made to ensure efficiency in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) by offering one-window operation in line with global practices.

“Rashakai SEZ will be a model zone, followed by Dhabeji SEZ, which is uniquely placed and open for local and foreign investors equally,” he added.

Bokhari added that efforts were made to develop SEZs for the services sector and approval was accorded to IT zones to facilitate information technology and software development.

“Electronics, vehicle and mobile phone manufacturing policies have been introduced and the same can be adopted for hardware manufacturing with support of the private sector,” he stated.

Earlier, the members proposed inclusion of new sectors and projects in CPEC. It was proposed that petrochemical production at competitive costs required establishment of a petrochemical cracker plant and “the best possible option is to include this project in CPEC”.

It was highlighted that the tourism sector could be promoted by offering incentives and financial support. It was suggested that one-window facilitation for economic zones be made under one authority with representation from all the ministries concerned to make the country an investment-friendly destination.

Private sector representatives recommended that renminbi-based transactions should be facilitated for bilateral trade and investment with China. In addition to business visas, facilitation in getting work visa for foreign experts should be enhanced.

Published in The Express Tribune, December 25th, 2020.
 
Thats the start of phase 2
 
Reconstituted CPEC Business Council suggests new projects and sectors in CPEC


Hamza Zakir
Dec 28 2020

Having undergone a recent re-constitution, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Business Council is now proposing a list of new sectors and projects to be added under the umbrella of CPEC, including promotion of tourism and the establishment of big industries in Thar.

Over the course of the first meeting of the newly reconstituted council, it was suggested that new sectors and projects should be included in CPEC. The meeting was aimed at creating an interface between the government and business community and to propel industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China to higher levels so as to benefit both nations in the coming years.

Chaired by Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood, the meeting was attended by Minister of State/Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Atif R. Bokhari, Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Baja, Secretary BOI Fareena Mazhar, and members of the council and BOI officials.

To start with, it was proposed that there should be an increased focus on petrochemical resources and their domestic production at competitive rates. This will naturally require the establishment of a petrochemical cracker, a large-scale project that should ideally be included under the umbrella of CPEC.

According to officials attending the meeting held on Thursday, it was also argued that the tourism sector held great potential for the future of Pakistan’s economy. Therefore, the sector should be promoted by offering a variety of incentives and financial support mechanisms.

It was further proposed that in order to make the country an attractive destination for investment, one window facilitation for economic zones should be made in place under one authority represented by all the concerned ministries.

Private sector representatives present in the meeting suggested that it would be a good idea to conduct RMB transactions in order to further facilitate and promote bilateral trade and investment with China. While the presence of business visas is crucial, progress should also be made in facilitating work visas for foreign experts.

Furthermore, it was recommended that infrastructure development such as manufacturing of hardware in the IT sector would help to grow, expand, and boost the economy. Pakistani institutes may take advantage of Chinese advancement in the IT sector by ensuring the transfer of technology.

The largely barren landscape of Thar was brought up during the meeting as an ideal place for the establishment of big industries like petrochemical and naphtha crackers. This is because the region possesses cheap and sustainable energy resources.

Industrial cooperation is largely viewed as a critical aspect of CPEC, and it is imperative that the government facilitate the development of infrastructure in special economic zones (SEZs) in Pakistan. More joint ventures should be established in SEZs to look for import substitutions and equal benefits offered to international players be extended to domestic investors.

The meeting attendees agreed that financing for second phase of CPEC should be provided by Pakistan too, in the shape of incentives.

According to Mr. Dawood, CPEC is now moving along a new track of industrial and agricultural development which necessitates a more prominent role in the private sector coupled with greater participation of technology companies.

He proceeded to highlight the country’s immense potential in petrochemical, steel manufacturing, and Information Technology, and expressed his appreciation for all the recommendations put forth by the participants in the meeting.

Chairman BOI Atif Bokhari insisted that the government is fully committed to creating a business-friendly environment in Pakistan by providing a host of competitive incentives to the industry. He also talked about the efforts being made to improve the performance of SEZs.

“Rashakai would be a model zone to be established, followed by Dhabeji which is uniquely placed and open for local and foreign investors equally,” he added.
 
Pakistan eyes share in $ 48 billion China meat imports


By Gwadar Pro
Jan 7, 2021
by Shafqat Ali

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 7 (Gwadar Pro) - Pakistan’s Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Tuesday evening proposed to clinch share of China meat imports worth of $ 48 billion.

“Pakistan’s vast agriculture potential could be utilized in enhancing agricultural exports. China imports meat worth $ 48 billion from other countries,” said an official statement issued after the 29th meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC held here at 11:00 a.m. in National Agriculture Research Centre, Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Sher Ali Arbab.

The statement said taking Pakistan’s huge potential in livestock and other food processing items into account, there was an exigency of meeting international food standards and initiate negotiations with China to remove anomalies and enhance Pakistan’s exports in these areas. “This is how Pakistan’s engagement with China can be made more prolific and constructive under CPEC framework,” it added.

The Committee Chairman remarked that historically agriculture has been the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and a potential source of employment for the people of Pakistan.
“We need to strengthen this diminishing sector under CPEC framework. It is therefore imperative that Pakistan need not to rely on China for technological transfer rather boost its capacity building and enhance the areas of research to encourage indigenous technological innovations and modernize its agriculture sector,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Members of the National Assembly Noor Alam Khan, Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, Umer Aslam Khan, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Raza Rabani Khar, and Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi.

 
Chinese group offers huge investment in Pakistan's livestock and dairy sector.

Royal Group Co Ltd, a Chinese leading enterprise in the dairy industry and buffalo milk production intends to invest $500 million initially in the livestock and dairy sector of Pakistan.

An eight members delegation of Royal Group Co Ltd led by Royal Group President, Chen Yi, called on Additional Secretary, Board of Investment (BOI) Mukarram Ansari at BOI to explore investment opportunities in the livestock and dairy sector on Wednesday.

BOI's Ansari also briefed the delegation regarding investment opportunities in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being developed by Pakistan to accelerate export-oriented industrialization.


1618068147821.png
 
