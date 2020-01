Wow! She is allowed to do that while being in Pakistan? What the hell are we thinking. In a nation of opportunist like Dawn, fools and Khota khors, why are we allowing spreading of propaganda that could lead to anarchy specially when on the other hand things like wheat and sugar are contained by the mafia to create shortage and panic, why does PTI government needs more problems at its hands. Alice wells should not be welcomed in Pakistan anymore.

