CPEC investments top $ 25 billions

CPEC investments top $25b: Chinese envoy

Says China, Pakistan celebrated 70 years of friendship

January 06, 2022ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said yesterday the investments under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor were more than $ 25 billion.Speaking at an event here organised by the Chinese embassy where the Pakistan-China Institute and All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association launched the annual ‘APCEA Sustainable Development Report 2021,’ the envoy said China and Pakistan held series of celebrations to reinvigorate their time tested friendship as it marked the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.The event was attended by over 100 participants and featured five speeches, including the chief guest, Senate of Pakistan Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, APCEA Chairman Yang Jiandou, Senate Defence Committee Chairman and Pakistan-China Institute Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Special Assistant to PM on CPEC Khalid Mansoor, Minister Counsellor (Economic and Commercial) Xie Guoxiang and Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong. APCEA represents 200 Chinese Companies working in Pakistan.Ambassador Nong Rong said that China and Pakistan held series of celebrations last year to reinvigorate their time tested friendship as it marked the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Both sides have supported each other in their fight against the global pandemic and pushed forward high quality development of CPEC.Annual ‘APCEA Sustainable Development Report 2021’ launchedHe said China had invested over $25 billion in Pakistan on CPEC projects, generating 75,000 jobs, producing 5500 kW of electricity and building over 500 kilometres of roads and highways.Special Assistant to PM on CPEC Khalid Mansoor said that he had seen at first hand the difference being created by the work of Chinese enterprises in Pakistan. Through CPEC, the dream of Thar Coal energy became a reality.CPEC Authority, he said, is working tirelessly to remove any bottlenecks which may emerge during the execution of CPEC projects.He said the prime minister had ordered the removal of 37 regulations for a one window operation for foreign investors and the prime minister personally would be taking briefings on CPEC projects progress every 15 days.In his keynote speech, Senate of Pakistan Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said that through this report, the people will learn more about CPEC and the opportunities being created by Chinese enterprises in Pakistan. Terming CPEC as a game changer, he said the project will create trade linkages and economic opportunities in the whole region. He urged APCEA to closely coordinate with the Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Pakistan.Senate Defence Committee Chairman and Pakistan-China Institute Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that APCEA report will serve the purpose of presenting facts and nullifying the fiction being propagated by the adversaries of China about CPEC.He pointed towards the recently passed ‘Strategic Competition Act’ by the US Senate through which the US has allocated $300 million for a ‘Countering China Influence Fund’. Against this backdrop, he advised the companies to brace themselves for disinformation campaigns.Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed criticised the boycott of Beijing Olympics by certain Western countries as biased and based on double standards. He said 2022 is the year of Pakistan’s Platinum Jubilee, in which Pakistan-China ties have always been Centre-stage.Earlier, Chinese Embassy’s Minister Counsellor of Economic Affairs Xie Guoxiang said that the trade and economic cooperation between two countries has been further cemented since the start of CPEC. Chinese enterprises, he maintained, have done marvellous work which can be clearly seen in the report being launched today.APCEA Chairman Yang Jiandou said that Chinese enterprises have pursued sustainable development strategies in Pakistan, and their role is not limited to building motorways and constructing power projects. The Chinese enterprises have improved people's livelihood, implemented eco-friendly development, joined hands with Pakistani counterparts to fight pandemic, and helped in developing local education, he added.