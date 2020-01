CPEC impinges India’s sovereignty: Indian Navy Chief at Raisina Dialogue

O Sirjee,



What is going on?



China violates Ganga from land and sea... enters whenever it wants and leaves whenever it wants...



Gen Bakari asks the right question.. though there is no action from GanguFacistRegime or GanguTerroristArmy or GanguNavy... all talks, talks ...and more talks...and this navy chief was reading from a perchi ... AllooGoshtSyndrome?



Sweet little Bipppin always talks about 2 FrontWar... but never any action taken against China?



CPEC is also violating Ganga...since Ganguz are admitting it...but what are they going to do about it?



Nobody is answering Gen Bakari... sad all this!



Mangus

