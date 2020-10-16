Cpec Hazara Moterway Abbottabad Section In 4k Video

Cpec Hazara Moterway Abbottabad Section | 4k Video of Hazara Moterway | Cpec Project in Pakistanthe Hazara Expressway also know as hazara motorway starts from Havelian, passes through Abbottabad, Mansehra and Shinkiari, and ends at Thakot. The Motorway has five tunnels two at Abbottabad and one each at Battal, Karmong and Mansehra. Up to Haripur it is six-lane controlled access while from Havelian to Mansehra portion is four lanes. Mansehra-Thakot section has 2 lanes The 180 km long hazara moterway motorway is 6 lane till Haripur after which its 4 Lane till Mansehra and 2 lane till Thakot.