According to Belt Road Initiative website, the Pakistan-China Optical Fibre Cable project provides 3G and 4G services to Pakistan. The cable spans a distance of 2,950 kilometers, connecting Rawalpindi (Punjab) with Khunjerab (Gilgit Baltistan) at the Chinese border at a height of 4,700 metres above the sea level, northwards to Urumqi in Xinjiang Autonomous Region (China).

In the past, the communication between Beijing and Islamabad passed through the submarine cable, and the delay was 180 milliseconds; now, through the China-Pakistan optical cable, the delay is only 81.8 milliseconds. This is of great significance to industries such as multinational financial transactions and telemedicine.