What's new

CPEC creates 155,000 jobs for Pakistanis

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,441
13
32,316
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
By the end of 2022, CPEC had created 236,000 jobs, of which 155,000 went to Pakistani workers
11661625595-0.jpg

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has reached its 10th anniversary this year, has played an important role in bilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan and created over 155,000 local jobs for Pakistani people, said China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

At a press conference, an NDRC official said CPEC, including the development of Gwadar Port and cooperation in areas of energy, infrastructure and industry, had achieved fruitful results.

“Multiple highway construction programmes are progressing on schedule. Power plants that have entered commercial operation provide nearly one-third of Pakistan’s electricity requirement, having changed the situation of power shortage,” the official said.

By the end of 2022, CPEC had created 236,000 jobs, of which 155,000 went to Pakistani workers.
tribune.com.pk

CPEC creates 155,000 jobs for Pakistanis | The Express Tribune

By the end of 2022, CPEC had created 236,000 jobs, of which 155,000 went to Pakistani workers
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
H

Hexlor

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 16, 2022
80
0
109
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
About 7 million workers have been fired as Pakistan's textile exports dwindle, putting the sector on the edge of collapse, industry representatives warn.

"Nearly 500,000 workers have lost their jobs in Faisalabad and adjoining areas while nearly a million others are at the verge of losing their jobs,"

www.dw.com

Pakistan: Millions of textile workers lose jobs amid crisis – DW – 01/17/2023

About 7 million workers have been fired as Pakistan's textile exports dwindle, putting the sector on the edge of collapse, industry representatives warn.
www.dw.com www.dw.com

The rupee breached 300 against the dollar a few days ago.

PDM supporters should think twice before commenting positively about the economy. The economy is a mess right now, there's no sugarcoating it.

hussain0216 said:
Who cares,, this PDM shit has literally destroyed the economy

Millions are suffering at the moment
Click to expand...
This guy is celebrating 155k jobs created while many millions are losing their jobs in textile(the backbone of Pakistan's exports) alone.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Chinese expert terms CPEC a big game changer for Pakistan
Replies
8
Views
455
CrazyZ
CrazyZ
ghazi52
Economic slowdown triggers massive unemployment
Replies
5
Views
258
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Khunjerab Pass reopens for Pak-China trade after three years’ hiatus
Replies
1
Views
365
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan, China agree to execute second phase of CPEC
Replies
1
Views
401
SoulSpokesman
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ML-1 railway: Pakistan, China decide to execute $10bn project
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
3K
Horse_Rider
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom