CPEC creates 155,000 jobs for Pakistanis | The Express Tribune

By the end of 2022, CPEC had created 236,000 jobs, of which 155,000 went to Pakistani workersThe China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has reached its 10th anniversary this year, has played an important role in bilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan and created over 155,000 local jobs for Pakistani people, said China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).At a press conference, an NDRC official said CPEC, including the development of Gwadar Port and cooperation in areas of energy, infrastructure and industry, had achieved fruitful results.“Multiple highway construction programmes are progressing on schedule. Power plants that have entered commercial operation provide nearly one-third of Pakistan’s electricity requirement, having changed the situation of power shortage,” the official said.By the end of 2022, CPEC had created 236,000 jobs, of which 155,000 went to Pakistani workers.