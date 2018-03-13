CPEC Community Welfare Updates

CPHGC is a priority project of the CPEC.
So far, it has spent nearly 130 million Rupees on Corporation Social Responsibility, including donating a Floating Jetty at Allana Goth, a school of The Citizen's Foundation in Gaddani and a football ground at a local school in Hub, Balochistan.
