CPEC: China's Soft Balancing Against the United States

The paper deals with China's 'soft balancing' in Pakistan through the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and explains how such has helped limit the influence of the United States in Pakistan after 2015.

The author argues that the CPEC is a step towards a more Beijing-led regional order —part of Xi's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and greater ambition of extending his country's influence — which has been working in China’s favor.

To read the original paper, visit: www.paradigmshift.com.pk
 
