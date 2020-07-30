CPEC at a glance

Transportation Infrastructure
The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor envisions an extensive overhaul of the existing transportation infrastructure in Pakistan and laying out of new routes for the facilitation of transit trade and enhancement of market accessibility.
As an essential part of the CPEC
, China and Pakistan have joined hands in building the transportation infrastructure stated below.
KKH PhaseII
(Havelian- Thakot Section), 120 km
China Road and Bridge Corporation Under Construction 70% Completion
Karachi-Lahore Motorway
(Sukkur-Multan Section),392 km
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited Under Construction 70% Completion
Joint Feasibility Study for Upgradation of ML1 and Establishment of Havelian Dryport
China Railway Feasibility study completed; Framework Agreement signed 100% Completion
Upgradation of ML-1
(Multan-Lahore Section, 339 km; Hyderabad-Multan Section, 749 km; Kemari-Hyderabad Section, 182 km)
TBD (To Be Determined) Government Framework Agreement under discussion 40% Completion
New Havelian Dry Port
TBD (To Be Determined) Feasibility completed Project to be put on fast track Framework agreement signed in May 2017 25% Completion
Khuzdar-Basima
Highway (N-30), 110 km
TBD (To Be Determined) Feasibility and PC-I completed LOI forwarded to Chinese side Procedural formalities to be completed shortly (ECNEC approved the projects in May 2017) Frame Work Agreement shared with Chinese Side
25% Completion
KKH Phase III
(Raikot-Thakot Section)280km
TBD (To Be Determined) Feasibility and PC-I completed LOI forwarded to Chinese side Procedural formalities to be completed shortly 25% Completion
D.I.Khan-Quetta Highway (N-50), 533km
TBD (To Be Determined) Feasibility stage 15% Completion