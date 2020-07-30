CPEC at a glance

What's new

CPEC

CPEC Long Term Master Plan

This map includes zones for trade, business development, logistics, resource exploration, ecological exploration etc. It also highlights the passageways for short term, middle or long-term routes, major traffic lines, and border for core region as well.




 
Power Projects & Highways Under CPEC

These are the major highways and power projects mapped, under CPEC. These contain Coal, Solar, Wind and Hydro based power generation. 4 Major Highway Routes are also mapped such as Central, Northern, Eastern and Western.




 
CPEC Projects

CPEC is an ongoing development mega project which aims to connect Gwadar Port of Pakistan to China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, via a network of highways, railways, and pipelines. The economic corridor is considered central to China–Pakistan relations and will run about 2700 km from Gwadar to Kashgar.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and its connectivity with Central Asia, Middle East and Africa will help to shape the entire region. Overall construction costs are estimated at around $46 billion, with the entire project expected to be completed in several years.

The Corridor is an extension of China’s proposed 21st century Silk Road initiative. This is the biggest overseas investment by China announced so far and the corridor is expected to be operational within three years. The corridor will be a strategic game-changer in the region and would go a long way in making Pakistan a richer and stronger entity.

The CPEC projects, investment on the corridor will transform Pakistan into a regional economic hub. The corridor will be a confidence booster for investors and attract investment not only from China but from other parts of the world as well. Other than transportation infrastructure, the economic corridor will provide Pakistan with telecommunications and energy infrastructure.

The Ministry of Planning, Development & Reform (MPD&R) is the focal Ministry for this engagement whereas its counterpart in China is National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

http://www.pc.gov.pk/

MAIN COMPONENTS OF CORRIDOR:

  1. Gwadar ( including port and city and Gwadar region socio-economic development)
  2. Energy (Coal, Hydel, Wind, Solar, LNG, Transmission)
  3. Transport Infrastructure (Road, Rail, Aviation)
  4. Investment & Industrial Cooperation (Gwadar Free Zone and other industrial parks to be finalized)
  5. Any other area of interest mutually agreed
The table given below summarizes the number of projects identified so far along with estimated cost under CPEC:

Sector......................................... No. of Projects.............. Estimated Cost (Million $)

01 Energy .............................................21......................... 33,793
02 Transport Infrastructure................... 4........................... 9,784
03 Gwadar.............................................. 8........................... 792.62



DIVERSE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

  1. Industrial Cooperation
  2. Financial Cooperation
  3. Agricultural Cooperation
  4. Tourism
  5. Educational linkage
  6. Human resource development
  7. Health Care
  8. People to people contact
  9. Increase in livelihood opportunities
  10. Enhance Security and stability of the region
 
Transportation Infrastructure

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor envisions an extensive overhaul of the existing transportation infrastructure in Pakistan and laying out of new routes for the facilitation of transit trade and enhancement of market accessibility.

As an essential part of the CPEC, China and Pakistan have joined hands in building the transportation infrastructure stated below.

PROJECT NAME: .......COMPANY NAME: ............STATUS: PROGRESS:


KKH PhaseII
(Havelian- Thakot Section), 120 km
China Road and Bridge Corporation Under Construction 70% Completion

Karachi-Lahore Motorway
(Sukkur-Multan Section),392 km
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited Under Construction 70% Completion

Joint Feasibility Study for Upgradation of ML1 and Establishment of Havelian Dryport
China Railway Feasibility study completed; Framework Agreement signed 100% Completion

Upgradation of ML-1
(Multan-Lahore Section, 339 km; Hyderabad-Multan Section, 749 km; Kemari-Hyderabad Section, 182 km)
TBD (To Be Determined) Government Framework Agreement under discussion 40% Completion

New Havelian Dry Port
TBD (To Be Determined) Feasibility completed Project to be put on fast track Framework agreement signed in May 2017 25% Completion

Khuzdar-Basima
Highway (N-30), 110 km
TBD (To Be Determined) Feasibility and PC-I completed LOI forwarded to Chinese side Procedural formalities to be completed shortly (ECNEC approved the projects in May 2017) Frame Work Agreement shared with Chinese Side
25% Completion

KKH Phase III
(Raikot-Thakot Section)280km
TBD (To Be Determined) Feasibility and PC-I completed LOI forwarded to Chinese side Procedural formalities to be completed shortly 25% Completion

D.I.Khan-Quetta Highway (N-50), 533km
TBD (To Be Determined) Feasibility stage 15% Completion
 
Energy Projects

Recognizing the growing energy needs of Pakistan, and to overcome the existing deficits, CPEC has allocated a major proportion of its funds to energy generation and transmission.

Energy projects stated below are included in CPEC and would contribute towards the sustainable growth of industries and unhindered electric supply for domestic consumption in Pakistan.



Prioritized/Early Harvest Projects, 10400 MW


PROJECT NAME: .........COMPANY NAME:......... STATUS: PROGRESS:......... PICTURES:


2x660MW Port Qasim Coal-fired Power Plant Power China Resources Ltd. Under Construction 100% Completion





2x660MW Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Energy (Private) Ltd. Two units inaugurated 100% Completion







4x330MW Engro Thar Coal-fired Power Plant and Surfice Mine in Block II of Thar Coal Field China Machinery Engineering Corporation（CMEC） Under Construction 60% Completion








50MW Dawood Wind Farm Hydrochina International Engineering Co. Ltd. Commercial Operation Date achieved 100% Completion








900MW Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park in Bahawalpur Zonergy Company Ltd. Energization achieved 100% Completion





100MW Jhimpir Wind Farm UEP Wind Power (PVT) Ltd. Under Construction
100% Completion






873MW Suki Kinari Hydropower Project China Gezhouba Group Corporation International Ltd. (CGGC) Under Construction 65% Completion




50MW Sachal Wind Farm China Sunec Company Commercial Operation Date Achieved 100% Completion







2x660MW Rahimyar Khan Coal Power Plant TBD (To Be Determined) Feasibility stage
15% Completion




Thar Coal Block I and 2x660MW Mine Mouth Power Plant Shanghai Electric To be inaugurated 50% Completion


 
2 x 660MW Hubco Coal Power Plant China Power International Holding Ltd. Implementation Agreement Initiated; Expected financial close by August 2017
50% Completion




300 MW Gwadar Power Plant TBD (To Be Determined) Feasibility stage 60% Completion




Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line China State Grid Negotiation in Process
15% Completion




Matiari-Faisalabad Transmission Line China State Grid Negotiation in Process
15% Completion
 
Actively Promoted Projects, 17045 MW


PROJECT NAME:......... COMPANY NAME:........... STATUS: PROGRESS:


2x660MW Gaddani Powerplant at District Lasbela, Balochistan TBD (To Be Determined) Feasibility Stage
15% Completion



1100MW Kohala Hydro-Power Station China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd. Negotiation in Process 15% Completion



2x50MW Wind Farm Phase II of Pakistan China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd. Financial Close Achieved 70% Completion

660MW HUBCO Coal Power Plant China Power International Holding Ltd. Negotiation in Process 15% Completion

300MW Salt Range Mine Mouth Power Plant including Mining China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) – 15% Completion



2x660MW Thar Mine Mouth Coal Fired Power Plant by Oracle TBD (To Be Determined) Feasibility stage 15% Completion



2x660MW Muzaffargarh Coal-fire Power Plant China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) Feasibility stage 15% Completion



525MW Gas Fired Power Plant TBD (To Be Determined) Feasibility stage 15% Completion
 
Industrial Cooperations

In addition to enhancing economic cooperation and connectivity across the region, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor serves to enhance industrial cooperation between different parts of Pakistan as well.

Projects aimed at engaging various regions of Pakistan through resource mobility, economic integration, and information connectivity are stated below. Industrial cooperations is a vital part of the partnership we are building with our customers – a strong partnership that gives each party long-term and strategic advantages. The experience and competence we have of industrial cooperation are important factors behind our most successful customer relationships. It is our firm belief that real partnership gives a real advantage.





PROJECT NAME..........: COMPANY NAME: ..............STATUS: PROGRESS:................



Gwadar-Nawabshah LNG Terminal and Pipeline, 700 km China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau To be Inaugurated


Haier & Ruba Economic Zone Phase II Haier Electrical Applications Corporation Ltd. Feasibility Stage



Optical Fiber Cable from Rawapindi to Khunjrab Huawei Technology Co., Ltd. Work on 450km/ 820km segment completed



DTMB Demonstration Project TBD (To Be Determined) Government MOU Signed



Lahore Orange Line Metro Train China Railway-China North Industries Group Corporation(CR-NORINCO) Under Construction



Promotion of TD-LTE commercialization in Pakistan TBD (To Be Determined) Feasibility Stage
 
Gwadar Port City Projects

As part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and by extension, that of the Silk Route Initiative, Gwadar holds pivotal importance. The port city of Gwadar is a hub of connectivity for the Corridor and an indispensable interchange for the Silk Route. Through its deep-sea port, Gwadar has helped China and Pakistan realize the goal of a 21st Century Maritime Silk Route, which will benefit not only China and Pakistan but also Central Asia by becoming the region’s key entrepôt.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, however, plans not to limit Gwadar to a connecting port only but enriches it as an economic hub that will cater to the local population by improving their livelihoods. Projects planned for the Gwadar Port City aim at capacitating Balochistan to its full economic, social, technical, and energy potential, and closely integrating it within the economic framework of Pakistan and China.




PROJECT NAME:....... COMPANY NAME...........: STATUS: PROGRESS:



Gwadar Eastbay Expressway (19 km, connecting Gwadar Port to Mehran Coastal Highway)


Gwadar New International Airport Civil Aviation Authority Government Framework Agreement Signed 40% Completion


Gwadar Free Zone China Overseas Ports Holding Company Ltd. (COPHC) 1st phase completed 60% Completion


Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan TBD (To Be Determined) Contract negotiations underway 20% Completion

Expansion of Multi-purpose Terminal including Breakwater and Dredging Feasibility stage

Gwadar Eastbay Expressway II (19 km, connecting Eastbay Expressway I to New Gwadar International Airport) 15% Completion

Fresh Water Supply, Wastewater Treatment Plants for Gwadar City 15% Completion

China-Pakistan Faqeer Primary School Project China Communications Construction Company Ltd. Completed

Gwadar Pak-China Friendship Hospital Upgradation

Gwadar Pak-China Friendship Technical and Vocational College
 
You guys can get some basic idea about the project in regard to transportation and energy from the following video. Just look at the newly built motor way and the power line towers along the road.
 
CPEC to be completed at all costs: Imran Khan

"The corridor is a manifestation of Pakistan-China friendship and the government will complete it at any cost and bring its fruit to every Pakistani," He said at a meeting on Friday held to review progress on the CPEC projects.

Terming the CPEC an excellent project for the country's socio-economic development, he said the gigantic multi-faceted initiative would guarantee a bright future for the nation.

Lauding the performance of CPEC Authority,
 
88 CPEC projects to benefit Pakistan with 2.3 million jobs:

✌19 projects are completed!
28 projects under implementation!
41 projects are in the pipeline!
 
The effects of CPEC are beginning to show. Give it 5 more years and even the biggest detractors will realize it.

I just wish Nawaj government had started on the ML-1 so that it would have completed by 2025. But he purposefully didn't start it because he wouldn't have been able to take credit for it at the time of completion.
 
