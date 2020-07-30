CPEC at a glance

Gwadar Port City Projects



As part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and by extension, that of the Silk Route Initiative, Gwadar holds pivotal importance. The port city of Gwadar is a hub of connectivity for the Corridor and an indispensable interchange for the Silk Route. Through its deep-sea port, Gwadar has helped China and Pakistan realize the goal of a 21st Century Maritime Silk Route, which will benefit not only China and Pakistan but also Central Asia by becoming the region’s key entrepôt.



The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, however, plans not to limit Gwadar to a connecting port only but enriches it as an economic hub that will cater to the local population by improving their livelihoods. Projects planned for the Gwadar Port City aim at capacitating Balochistan to its full economic, social, technical, and energy potential, and closely integrating it within the economic framework of Pakistan and China.









PROJECT NAME:....... COMPANY NAME...........: STATUS: PROGRESS:







Gwadar Eastbay Expressway (19 km, connecting Gwadar Port to Mehran Coastal Highway)





Gwadar New International Airport Civil Aviation Authority Government Framework Agreement Signed 40% Completion





Gwadar Free Zone China Overseas Ports Holding Company Ltd. (COPHC) 1st phase completed 60% Completion





Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan TBD (To Be Determined) Contract negotiations underway 20% Completion



Expansion of Multi-purpose Terminal including Breakwater and Dredging Feasibility stage



Gwadar Eastbay Expressway II (19 km, connecting Eastbay Expressway I to New Gwadar International Airport) 15% Completion



Fresh Water Supply, Wastewater Treatment Plants for Gwadar City 15% Completion



China-Pakistan Faqeer Primary School Project China Communications Construction Company Ltd. Completed



Gwadar Pak-China Friendship Hospital Upgradation



Gwadar Pak-China Friendship Technical and Vocational College