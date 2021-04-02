What's new

CPEC and Pakistan

CPEC and Pakistan

As tensions rise over the South China Sea disputes and India starting to militarize its Andaman and Nicobar archipelago near the Malacca strait, Chinese maritime shipping routes over which the country is highly dependent upon have become increasingly threatened. Realizing the need, many years ago China started its belt and road initiative where it would use geography to bypass the long sea route and recreate the silk road, at the very center of this down south is Pakistan.

Now due to above-mentioned problems becoming reality, China’s dependence upon the CPEC will only rise and this gives Pakistan some more leverage to work on. As the projects are under construction Pakistani policy makers must work now to secure favorable terms in future deals and start planning on setting up new industries which overlap CPEC and future trends. This is important especially as of right now as the whole world is under lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic giving Pakistan the time it needs to develop and enter new markets.

Already we are seeing positive effects as CPEC solved the energy crisis resulting in years old shutdown mills restarting and piled with orders beyond their manufacturing capacity. If more industries are set up to utilize the excess energy along with the older reopened ones, Pakistan will again reenter the world stage as a big exporter of goods. As a result, Pakistan’s financial problems will become much more relaxed as exports jump closer to imports and overall wealth and services will increase within the country.

However, this is no easy thing to achieve and comes with problems that need resolving. The largest among them are persuading local investors to set up said industries and dealing with the ongoing Indian-backed insurgency within Baluchistan (BLA). Terrorist operations create uncertainty & instability, something which disturbs the investors and will create difficulty for industrialization but also CPEC progress.

Security forces will have to speed up in containing the remnants of Indian-funded mercenaries (BLA) who are the root cause of little development in the region for many years. Only once the threat has been neutralized can large-scale commercial activity take place and this is something Pakistan will have to deal with quickly, it is now or never.
 
Pakistan’s Second Chance

April 7, 2021
April 7, 2021

Growing up we have all heard the tales from our elders about how Pakistan was once a shining beacon of progress in South Asia. How in the 1960s Pakistan’s economic growth inspired some of today’s most successful nations such as South Korea to copy our model, how PIA became the leader in aviation helping build up todays industry giants such as Emirates, or how Pakistan was at a position where it provided Germany with financial loans and so on, however, this did not last. Soon Pakistan fell victim to its own internal political struggle and geopolitics surrounding the cold war.

Long story short Pakistan faced widespread internal corruption, foreign-backed insurgency, tense border relationships and multiple sanctions slowing down economic progress. We now have faced many financial problems that need to be addressed unless we want to go through another decade in relative poverty while those around us grow, Pakistan needs a second chance.


That second chance has now arrived at our doorstep. This chance is of course Pakistan’s strategic geography and the needs of those around it. China wishes to connect with the world using its belt and road initiative, Central Asian countries being termed as the new middle east (fossil fuel reserves) need a route to the Arabian Sea and Afghanistan with in which $3 trillion worth of mineral reserves have been found also need a trade route.

Pakistan sits at the very center of these needs and has a chance to gain significant geopolitical and economic influence. This is a chance for Pakistan to not only become the vital supply line of multiple countries profiting off them but also attract investment in order to develop its own industry massively reducing the need for imports while increasing exports.

It is imperative that all political entities put aside their differences now and work together to capture this opportunity putting Pakistan back on track towards rapid development. Should we succeed, all segments of society will benefit, the rich will grow richer, the poor will climb out of poverty, quality of life overall will increase and the dream of peace in South Asia can be achieved.



pakstrategic.com

