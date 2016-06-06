CPEC a game changer ?

A-Team said:



Some quick questions.



- What does Pakistan gain from it apart from transit fees ?



- Is the term "game changer" being used without being backed by concrete facts and figures ?



- What is the main Pakistani export to China that is currently not being undertaken using the current road networks



Well, most of it is energy projects. It has been established that energy deficit shaves off 1-2% from the GDP. On completion of these projects, the GDP of Pakistan will subsequently rise to 6-6.5% which is a significant pace. Other than that, availability of energy will provide investors with the confidence that their businesses will be able to function uninterrupted. On top of this, the tax-free region of Gawadar will also be an attractive place to set up businesses, especially for start-ups and small businesses. This is apart from the connectivity infrastructure being built across the country. Businesses will able to source materials and manpower from other cities more easily which improves productivity. I also read that several industrial and science parks are being constructed along major routes. This would provide ample office and resources for any company.These points I have noted are related to Pakistan and it alone. I have not taken into consideration foreign investment as a response to these developments. Those factors can be explored by someone who has a better idea of the international market; the companies who are making good revenue and are looking to expand into new emerging markets.