CPEC a game changer ?

Ok I have been reading about CPEC and its impact on Pakistan and the region. Now can someone please correct me if I am wrong, from a nutshell it looks like a well oiled transit route which China will use to egress and ingress its products easily to the outside world and Pakistan.
Some quick questions.
- What does Pakistan gain from it apart from transit fees ?
- Is the term "game changer" being used without being backed by concrete facts and figures ?
- What is the main Pakistani export to China that is currently not being undertaken using the current road networks
/Peace
_______________________________________
http://www.dawn.com/news/1236949
