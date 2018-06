WHY COMPARING GWADAR WITH HAMBANTOTA IS IDIOTIC?????



1.





2.Loans For Gwadar Airport The Loan Has Already Been Converted Into Grant and The Loan For The East Bay Expressway Has Been Converted Into Interest Free Loan.The Remaining Portion of Gwadar Airport Is Being Financed By Hambantota Port and Airport Was Built With A Commercial Loan Whereas Gwadar Port Was Built With Grants Plus Soft Loan2.Loans For Gwadar Airport The Loan Has Already Been Converted Into Grant and The Loan For The East Bay Expressway Has Been Converted Into Interest Free Loan.The Remaining Portion of Gwadar Airport Is Being Financed By Oman .So Pakistan Is Practically Getting An Airport Free of Cost



3.The Loans Have Also Been Slashed Down From 3% to 1.6% Which Is Pretty Much In Reach of Pakistan’s Pocket



China converts $230m loan for Gwadar airport into grant



4.The Loans Given For The Power Projects Are Being Given To The IPPs Setting Up The Power Plants And Are Not Part of Government of Pakistan’s Debt.They Are In The Books Of The Investors Operating Those Power Plants



5.Similarly Most Road Projects Are Being Built on BOT Basis And Any Financing By China Ex Im Bank Will Be Debt In The Books Of The Concession Holder