For-Shahid-Khaqan-Abbasi,-among-the-key-benefits-that-CPEC-will-bring-to-Pakistan-is-the-framework-and-the-infrastructure-that-will-sustain-future-development.





For Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, among the key benefits that CPEC will bring to Pakistan is the framework and the infrastructure that will sustain future development.

This-is-an-opportunity-for-all-the-people-living-in-this-region.-We-look-upon-CPEC-as-a-partnership-between-two-governments,-a-new-way-of-working-together.



This is an opportunity for all the people living in this region. We look upon CPEC as a partnership between two governments, a new way of working together.