beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 39,293
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
CPC winning hearts of people: general secretary of Communist Party of India
"The Chinese government and the Communist Party of China (CPC) are leading the people and winning the hearts and minds of the people, to take the country forward," said Doraisamy Raja, general secretary of the Communist Party of India
"The Chinese government and the Communist Party of China (CPC) are leading the people and winning the hearts and minds of the people, to take the country forward," said Doraisamy Raja, general secretary of the Communist Party of India