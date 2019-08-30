CPC Modernizes its Training Institution & Capacity

China’s unique leadership structure

Mr. Xi Jinping, President of China, has set the modernization of the national governance system and governance capacity as one of the key goals of deepening reform in the Chinese system.It includes deepening the reform of the leadership training system through its institutionalized management in its Structure, Procedure, Regulation, and Culture (SPRC). To ensure institutionalization of training, at least four vertical lines of SPRC are needed based on the related research.As John Witter said, "Institutionalization is a procession throughout which the values, norms and missions become accepted and actualized with its institutional structure, institutional procedure and institutional culture." My research also shows that regulations and laws are of great value in the process of institutionalization."Every government and party organization around the world has to grapple with the challenge of selecting and training capable and trustworthy individuals to serve the interest of its institutions. China is no exception."