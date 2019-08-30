What's new

CPC Modernizes its Training Institution & Capacity

GlobalVillageSpace

GlobalVillageSpace

Media Partner
Mar 4, 2017
969
1
477
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Global Village Space


Mr. Xi Jinping, President of China, has set the modernization of the national governance system and governance capacity as one of the key goals of deepening reform in the Chinese system.


It includes deepening the reform of the leadership training system through its institutionalized management in its Structure, Procedure, Regulation, and Culture (SPRC). To ensure institutionalization of training, at least four vertical lines of SPRC are needed based on the related research.



As John Witter said, “Institutionalization is a procession throughout which the values, norms and missions become accepted and actualized with its institutional structure, institutional procedure and institutional culture.” My research also shows that regulations and laws are of great value in the process of institutionalization.


China’s unique leadership structure

“Every government and party organization around the world has to grapple with the challenge of selecting and training capable and trustworthy individuals to serve the interest of its institutions. China is no exception.”

Read full article: CPC Modernizes its Training Institution & Capacity
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Galactic Penguin SST
SHOWA: The Fate Of Homo SS V1.0
Replies
1
Views
778
Galactic Penguin SST
Galactic Penguin SST
CardSharp
China's Next Five Year Plan.
2
Replies
19
Views
3K
lllzh
L
monitor
Bin Laden & The 911 Illusion: Secret Societies & Masterminds
Replies
0
Views
670
monitor
monitor
A
  • Locked
compare pakistan and china force
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
9K
mjnaushad
mjnaushad

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom