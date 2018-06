Cox’s Bazar international airport gets financial approval

Work on the much-awaited new air port at Cox’s Bazar is going to start soon. The terminal building has been designed to be in an artistic oyster shape.

Under the project, there is work on runway extension (both in length and width), installation of airfield ground lighting system and other equipment to promote the airport to an international standard. CAAB is financing the project.



A new apron with connecting taxiway will be constructed under the project by which additional parking facilities will be created for wide-body aircraft.