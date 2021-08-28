What's new

Cox’s Bazar airport runway expansion works to begin Sunday

Published: August 28, 2021 16:26:00 | Updated: August 28, 2021 16:50:12

Cox’s Bazar airport runway expansion works to begin Sunday


The runway expansion works of Cox's Bazar Airport will begin on Sunday as part of a project to make it an international standard one. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to officially inaugurate the expansion works through a video conference on the day, reports BSS.

The government has taken the initiative to upgrade the airport by extending its runway by reclaiming land from the sea so that international flights operated by wide-body aircraft can land at the airport.

After completion of the project, the new 10,700 feet runway will allow wide-bodied aircraft like Boeing 777 and 747 to operate at the airport paving the way for the operation of international flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) signed a deal for the project with the Chinese joint venture of Changjiang Yichang Waterway Engineering Bureau (CYWEB) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) on February 9 this year.

The project is scheduled to be completed by May 2024 with an estimated cost of Taka 15.69 billion. The project was approved by the government on November 4, 2018.

The detailed design and construction of temporary facilities, including a site office, road networks, jetty, and concrete batching plant had been substantially completed.

The main construction work would begin after the prime minister laid the foundation stone of the project, CAAB officials said

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali said after the completion of the project, tourists from different countries can directly reach Cox’s Bazar as a tourist destination.
He said the project is an important advance towards the government’s vision to make Cox’s Bazar a single tourism destination for the inbound tourists here.
 
bluesky said:
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) signed a deal for the project with the Chinese joint venture of Changjiang Yichang Waterway Engineering Bureau (CYWEB) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) on February 9 this year.
I have no personal objection to the expansion of Cox's Bazaar Airport. The only objection I have is the non-presence of any BD design and construction company in this project.

Only once I used this airport to fly back to Dhaka from a visit to Teknaf.
 
bluesky said:
I have no personal objection to the expansion of Cox's Bazaar Airport. The only objection I have is the non-presence of any BD design and construction company in this project.

Only once I used this airport to fly back to Dhaka from a visit to Teknaf.
@bluesky bhai, there are Bangladeshi architects and civil engineers capable of designing airports and even building them (Abdul Monem and Maxx Group come to mind). The former group have no money to bribe the govt. and the latter are too busy in other mega projects. However a local construction company called MAHL (Mir Akhter Hussain Ltd.) is involved.

The CXB Airport is an effing disgrace. All airports in Bangladesh should be as sophisticated at a minimum like the Shahjalal 3rd terminal (not talking size but efficiency and appearance). CXB looks worse than some train stations in Bangladesh. And these low life Bangladesh tourism officials want to make CXB a tourist Mecca! :lol:

There is no weed, no booty to be scored, only watch overweight women dip in the water with Shalwar Kameez.

No burqini even...

 
This is what CXB looks like right now, they are going to extend the runway into the water.



And this is the supposed expansion plan...
 
Women look better without facial Burkini but also with body Burkini. She looks quite impressive with open face and body closed in black.

1630199191259.png
 
bluesky said:
Women look better without facial Burkini but also with body Burkini. She looks quite impressive with open face and body closed in black.

View attachment 773879
Agreed. Can you believe some Thadki Europeans even have a problem with women dressing modestly like this?

I guess you cannot please everyone under the sun....
 
Bangladesh to get first maritime runway in 2024
Shohel Mamun
  • Published at 11:07 pm August 22nd, 2021
Cox’s Bazar-maritime runway

The new 10,700ft-long runway will allow much larger aircraft to take off and land at the airport Courtesy

Runway at Cox’s Bazar airport to be extended by 1,700ft, effectively turning it into an international airport
The government has taken up an ambitious project to extend the runway at Cox’s Bazar airport by reclaiming land from the sea.

Once completed, the new 10,700-foot runway will allow much larger aircraft to take off and land at the airport, paving the way for it to operate international flights.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to virtually inaugurate the construction work of the project on August 29.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) inked the deal for the project with the Chinese joint venture of Changjiang Yichang Waterway Engineering Bureau (CYWEB) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) on February 9, 2021. The estimated cost of the project is Tk1,568.86 crore.

According to the project documents, the deadline to finish construction is May 10, 2024. However, a spokesperson for the contractor said they would be given additional commission if they could finish construction before November 14, 2023.

Under the agreement, the contractor will extend the existing 9,000ft runway by 1,700ft towards the Maheshkhali Channel through coastal land reclamation.

Representatives of the contractor said CYWEB-CCECC JV had mobilized personnel at the site immediately after the signing of the contract with CAAB. The detailed design and construction of temporary facilities, including a site office, road networks, jetty, and concrete batching plant had been substantially completed.

CAAB officials said the main construction work would begin after the prime minister laid the foundation stone of the project.

“The latest technology will be used to build a spectacular runway by reclaiming coastal land. It will include the installation of an airfield ground lighting system, installation of instrument landing systems, construction of safety walls and a bridge over the Bakkhali river,” officials said.

The project was approved by the government on November 4, 2018.

Md. Mahbub Ali, minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism, said various development projects were underway to turn Cox's Bazar into an international tourist destination. The runway extension project is one of the most crucial of these projects.

“The dream is to transform Cox’s Bazar Airport into an airline hub. People can directly visit Cox’s Bazar as a tourism destination once the extension is completed,” he told Dhaka Tribune.
PM Hasina to inaugurate Cox’s Bazar airport runway extension works on Sunday
Shohel Mamun, from Cox’s Bazar
  • Published at 11:44 pm August 28th, 2021
An illustration of Cox’s Bazar Airport

An illustration of Cox’s Bazar Airport Courtesy

The new runway will allow larger aircraft to take off and land, paving the way for int'l flights at Bangladesh's major tourist attraction

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the runway expansion works of the Cox's Bazar Airport virtually on Sunday.

The government has taken up the initiative to upgrade the airport through extending its runway by reclaiming land from the sea.

Once completed, the new 10,700-foot runway will allow much larger aircraft to take off and land at the airport, paving the way for it to operate international flights.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali and Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman will be present on the occasion.

CAAB inked the deal on the project with the Chinese joint venture of Changjiang Yichang Waterway Engineering Bureau (CYWEB) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) on February 9, 2021. The estimated cost of the project is Tk1,568.86 crore.

According to the project documents, the deadline to finish construction is May 10, 2024.

However, a spokesperson of the construction company said they would be rewarded, if they could finish construction before November 14, 2023.

Under the agreement, the contractor will extend the existing 9,000ft runway by 1,700ft towards the Maheshkhali Channel through coastal land reclamation.

Representatives of the contraction company said CYWEB-CCECC JV had mobilized manpower at the site immediately after the signing of the contract with CAAB.

The detailed design and construction of temporary facilities, including a site office, road network, jetty, and concrete batching plant have been completed.

CAAB officials said the main construction work will begin after the prime minister lays the foundation stone of the project.

“The latest technology will be used to build a spectacular runway by reclaiming coastal land. It will include the installation of an airfield ground lighting system, installation of instrument landing system, construction of a safety wall and a bridge over the Bakkhali River,” officials said.

The project was approved by the government on November 4, 2018.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub said that various development projects were underway to turn Cox's Bazar into an international tourist destination. The runway extension project is one of the most crucial of these projects.
 
en.prothomalo.com

China to help Bangladesh develop its infrastructure: Li Jiming

The Chinese ambassador said the project is the key step that will promote Cox’s Bazar to become an international metropolis
en.prothomalo.com en.prothomalo.com


China to help Bangladesh develop its infrastructure: Li Jiming
Li iming described Cox’s Bazar as an attractive coastal city which he visited a couple of times
UNB
Cox’s Bazar
Published: 29 Aug 2021, 19:10
Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming

Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li JimingFile photo
Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Sunday said China will continue supporting Bangladesh’s infrastructure development, promoting cooperation to a higher level, and helping Bangladesh materialise its development dream.
China has rich experience in infrastructure development and its construction efficiency and quality are among the best in the world, he said.
“I believe that under BRI, the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of transportation infrastructure are very promising,” said the ambassador while delivering a pre-recorded speech at the second part of a function marking the formal inauguration of construction work of Cox’s Bazar Airport’s runway extension into Sea.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated it from her official residence, Gonobhaban, in Dhaka.
The Chinese ambassador said the project is the key step that will promote Cox’s Bazar to become an international metropolis.
On completion of the project, he said, all the giant aircraft will be able to take off and land on the coastal runway, and this will boost the development of the Cox’s Bazar and neighbouring regions.
Today is indeed a joyous day as the successful launching of this project marks a new level of cooperation in the transport infrastructure development sector between China and Bangladesh
Li Jiming, China Ambassador to Bangladesh
The ambassador appreciated the project contractor - China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and Changjiang Yichang Waterway Engineering Bureau (CYWEB), and said in the past 40 years, both companies have been engaged in a large number of construction projects around the world.
“With its sound technical capacity and extensive experiences, I believe CCECC and CYWEB will fulfil its mission and deliver a satisfactory result to the Bangladeshi government and people by completing the project on time and with high quality,” said ambassador Jiming.
At the same time, he said, CCECC and CYWEB will surely contribute to the local people’s livelihood by granting employment opportunities to the local workforces.
As one of the ENR-listed top 100 global contractors with a global business network in 105 countries and regions, CCECC dabbled into Bangladesh in the early 2000s.
CCECC is recently engaged in ADB-funded construction of new Dual Gauge Single Railway Line from Dohazari to Cox’s Bazar via Ramu LOT-2 and is pursuing Joydebpur to Ishwardi Double Line Railway Project on G-G basis under the Bangladesh Railway.
CCECC officials said they are optimistic about opportunities ahead offered by the post-pandemic economic rebound in Bangladesh.
CCECC is to set up its South Asia Regional Office in Bangladesh and continue to contribute its international engineering and financing services to Bangladesh for contributing to the materialisation of the Golden Bangla Dream, said the officials.
The ambassador described Cox’s Bazar as an attractive coastal city which he visited a couple of times. “It has long natural coastal lines and very scenic; it has the potential to become a world famous vacation resort to attract tourists from all over the world.”

“Today is indeed a joyous day as the successful launching of this project marks a new level of cooperation in the transport infrastructure development sector between China and Bangladesh,” he said, adding that it marks a milestone for Cox’s Bazar Airport on its way to becoming an international airport.
Ambassador Jiming said Bangladesh is the first country in South Asia to join the Belt and Road Initiative, known as “BRI”, next to the decisive leadership and extraordinary vision of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, two countries have carried out comprehensive and successful cooperation under the BRI, particularly the field of infrastructure development.
As one of the key areas of China-Bangladesh cooperation, the ambassador said, infrastructure connectivity lays a solid foundation for the in-depth development of Bangladesh-China bilateral relations.
“This project will for sure advance China-Bangladesh cooperation with regards to infrastructure development,” he said.
Apparently inspired by Hong Kong International Airport, the government of Bangladesh has taken the runway expansion project at the Cox’s Bazar Airport by reclaiming land from the sea.
Once completed, all types of large aircraft will be able to take off and land on the maritime runway, officials said.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) signed a deal with the CYWEB and CCECC on 9 February 2021 to implement the gigantic project.
The deadline to complete the construction of the project is 10 May 2024 but there will be efforts to do it faster than the stipulated time.
 
1630234377056.png


The rendering above shows that there will be a very high depth of earthfilling works (including sea walls) in the shore to facilitate the expansion of the airport. This Airport is smaller than the Kanasai Airport.

However, Kansai Airport landfills have subsided by more than 1 m during its operation course of time. This is almost unthinkable when the construction companies are big Japanese ones. The soil investigation team certainly surveyed if the seabed soil is saturated with water and is of compressible in nature.

The construction teams used more than 2.2 million vertical sand drains penetrating into the 17.3- to 24.1-m-thick Holocene clay layer. This was done to drain water inside this Holocene clay layer that was created about 10,000 years ago almost after the end of last Ice Age.

However, even with taking such engineering measures, the Kansai Airport soil subsided by more than 1 meter. I do not have information about the type of soil below the seabed in Cox's Bazaar.

But, I hope the Chinese design and construction teams would take due measures against subsidence of the seabed soil.

I hope, the seabed soil is not composed of clays. Sandy soil mixed with some clay and silt (Plastic Index ranges from 1 to 10) may be better than clayey soils (Plastic Index may range from 10 to 20 - 30).
 
Is there any particular reason why they didn't extend the runway from the other side? I checked on google maps and there is more than 3000ft available for extension of the runway.

Also it's strange that the government is spending so much in a relatively low traffic airport and just 100km away from a major airport.
 
