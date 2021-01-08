Cows are sacred in India. Critics say a new national exam politicizes the animal

Surya 1 said: You can also say that cows are considered secured yet they die eating plastic etc. What does that mean? Click to expand...

You tell me what that means.Yes, they die without medicines, not because there are no medicines in almost all cases but because they don't have the money to buy those medicines and other components of healthcare. Such is the political make up of our country. India is not a socialist / communist welfare state where healthcare is universal and free.Contrarily, Indian governments have for years spent hugely on the Indian military to become the second-largest importer of armaments in the world.And in 2014 Modi came in to add more wasteful spending of resources on utterly unnecessary projects like the new parliament building, the Vallabhbhai Patel statue ( the world's tallest statue ) and those two new aircraft that are the equivalent of America's Air Force One.As long as people go to the Ganga to take a dip to "rid themselves of sin", as long as they burn bodies beside that river to attain a better chance of getting to heaven, as long as they have any traditional cultural / religious connect with that river, there is no chance of that river becoming clean.