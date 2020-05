Strange Tactics, On Both Sides What is unusual about the latest Chinese provocations are the medieval arms the PLA wielded in the encounter in the Pangong Tso area of eastern Ladakh. An Indian Army colonel and a major accompanying a small patrolling unit were grievously injured early May by Chinese troops swinging solid wooden batons with protruding nails! Perhaps, it is time Indian soldiersare armed, other than the standard infantry weapon, with hefty wooden clubs with embedded steel spikes for free use at close quarters against PLA soldiers.Read more at: https://www.bloombergquint.com/opin...as-provocations-may-lose-india-more-territory Copyright © BloombergQuint