Hi,



Over the centuries---people have used urine to clean teeth--- de-grease animal hides---disinfect wounds---.



Yes disinfect the wounds that you got from a knife / sword / arrow with your own urine or your colleagues urine---.



In the 5 + decades old story book " Mera Naam Munnoo Hai "---it was served as " Aab A Zulal " if anyone remembers that---.

