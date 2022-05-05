Cow Leopard Love

Houston Golden on LinkedIn: #whatinspiresme #kindness | 348 comments The owner of the cow decided to install a camera after hearing the barking of dogs every day. So he got to see this amazing scene. Every day a Leopard... 348 comments on LinkedIn

The owner of the cow decided to install a camera after hearing the barking of dogs every day. So he got to see this amazing scene.Every day a Leopard comes and the cow loves him, licks him.When he found out from the old owner of the cow, he said that this leopard was only twenty days old when the mother of the leopard died.Since then the cow has fed him her milk and the leopard thinks that the cow is his mother, so the leopard comes to visit the cow every day in love with his mother.