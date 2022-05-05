What's new

Cow Leopard Love

Kaleem.61

Kaleem.61

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2019
354
0
237
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The owner of the cow decided to install a camera after hearing the barking of dogs every day. So he got to see this amazing scene.

Every day a Leopard comes and the cow loves him, licks him.

When he found out from the old owner of the cow, he said that this leopard was only twenty days old when the mother of the leopard died.

Since then the cow has fed him her milk and the leopard thinks that the cow is his mother, so the leopard comes to visit the cow every day in love with his mother.

1651661900257.jpeg


www.linkedin.com

Houston Golden on LinkedIn: #whatinspiresme #kindness | 348 comments

The owner of the cow decided to install a camera after hearing the barking of dogs every day. So he got to see this amazing scene. Every day a Leopard... 348 comments on LinkedIn
www.linkedin.com www.linkedin.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

313ghazi
Margalla Hills National Park becoming thriving habitat for leopards
Replies
8
Views
346
waz
waz
ghazi52
'I've never seen a snow leopard in the wild' -- the anthropologist who has spent two decades protecting Pakistan's elusive big cats
Replies
6
Views
372
El Sidd
El Sidd
terry5
Muslim Man Beaten To Death In Bihar, Video Points To Cow Vigilantes
2
Replies
18
Views
570
DrJekyll
DrJekyll
ghazi52
You told us about "Contact" and "Connection."
Replies
0
Views
328
ghazi52
ghazi52
The SC
Vickers Mk 7 MBT United Kingdom (1984-86) was tested by Egypt
Replies
0
Views
672
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom