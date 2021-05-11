Cow dung used as cure for Indian Covid

Shazzad123
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
May 27, 2021
- 31
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Indian scientist and researchers have finally found a breakthrough in the usage of cow dung as the actual cure for Covid 19
They're experimenting with their analysis right now
The Indian scientist are hoping for a medical prize in their field of study for this advancement
