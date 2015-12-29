Cow dung patties selling like hot cakes online

Note: I was searching for most selling products online. surprised to find this. it seems upper caste Hindu especially Brahman use this shit for their prayers. one example listing is live on ebay, seller has 98.5% rating https://www.ebay.com/itm/223480748003
With the e-commerce market booming, there is one unusual item flying off the virtual shelves here.
The one unusual item flying off the virtual shelves as online retailers say is cow dung patties.
The patties cow poop mixed with hay and dried in the sun, made mainly by women in rural areas and used to fuel fires have long been available in villages. But online retailers including Amazon and eBay are now reaching out to the country’s ever—increasing urban population, feeding into the desire of older city folks to harken back to their childhood in the village.
Some retailers say they’re offering discounts for large orders. Some customers are asking for gift wrapping.
“Cow dung cakes have been listed by multiple sellers on our platform since October and we have received several customer orders” since then, said Madhavi Kochar, an Amazon spokesperson.
The orders come mostly from cities where it would be difficult to buy dung cakes, she said.
Cow dung cakes have been used for centuries for fires, whether for heating, cooking or religion rituals. Across rural areas, piles of drying cow dung are ubiquitous.
Radhika Agarwal of ShopClues said demand for the cow dung cakes spiked during the recent Diwali festival season. On a recent day, ShopClues’ website showed that the patties had sold out.
“Around Diwali, when people do a lot of pujas in their homes and workplaces, there is a lot of demand for cow dung cakes,” said Ms. Agarwal.
“Increasingly, in the cold weather, people are keeping themselves warm by lighting fires” at outdoor events, she said, adding that people who grew up in rural areas find the peaty smell of dung fires pleasant.
“It reminds them of the old days,” she said.
Online retailers said people were also buying the dung cakes to light fires for ritual ceremonies to mark the beginning of the new year and for the winter festival known as Lohri.
The cakes are sold in packages that contain two to eight pieces weighing 200 grams each. Prices range from 100 to 400 rupees per package.
Dung cakes are also used as organic manure, and some sellers are marketing them for use in kitchen gardens.
Cow dung cakes selling hot on Amazon, Shopclues and eBay
Be it Amazon India, Shopclues or eBay - all of the leading e-commerce platforms are selling cow dung cakes online with attractive offers, discounts and even gift-wrap options and the product is delivered to end users at zero shipping charges.
Each packet contains eight pieces of cow dung cake.
If you need to buy cow dung cakes, you don't really need to step out of your house and head to a cowshed anymore. With just a click of the mouse, e-commerce platforms will deliver them right to your doorstep. And believe it or not, the demands are huge.
Organic cow dung cakes are flooding the online marketplace. Be it Amazon India, Shopclues or eBay - all of the leading e-commerce platforms are selling cow dung cakes online with attractive offers, discounts and even gift-wrap options.
Interestingly, the product information includes description details like, "Cow Dung Cake is mix of cow dung with hay, flattened out and dried for use," and also information about quality, colour, weight, volume, total number of pieces in a packet, how it is to be used and why it is used. Details explain that cow's dung is considered to be very sacred for hawans and other Indian rituals. "Cow dung cakes have been used in traditional Indian households for yagnas, ceremonies, rituals, etc. It is used to purify air as it is said to release oxygen when burnt with ghee," says one product description.
It is further added that these cow dung cakes contain no preservatives. "It can be stored without preservatives for long time almost a year. One more thing - we have to prevent it from moisture if we want to use it as fuel. It can be dried in sunlight," the Amazon.in points out. When contacted, Amazon officials refused to comment on the subject.
According to the sites, the product is delivered to end users at zero shipping charges. Each package contains 8 pieces of cow dung cake, weighing 200 grams per piece, and the price ranges between Rs 100 and Rs 400 for the entire package.
Experts said that there is a good demand for the product which is why online vendors have posted ads with competitive prices, for example Shopeclues.com is selling a pack with two pieces of high quality organic dried cow dung cake at a discounted price of Rs 100 and Amazon.in is selling 8 pieces for Rs 419.
