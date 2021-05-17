What's new

Covishield, Covaxin Vaccines Less Effective Against B.1.617 Coronavirus Strain: Indian Council of Medical Research

D

d00od00o

BANNED
Oct 17, 2018
1,205
0
1,252
Country
United States
Location
United States
Other Rules - Changing the original title
Covishield, Covaxin Vaccines Less Effective Against B.1.617 Coronavirus Strain: Indian Council of Medical Research

Both Covishield and Covaxin appear to be only half effective in producing antibodies against the B.1.617 strain of coronavirus, scientists said.

According to a series of reports authored by scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), this drop didn't diminish the fact that the vaccines continued to be a potent tool against COVID-19, reported The Hindu.

The scientists at ICMR- National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, have been collecting samples from COVID-19-positive individuals since January and testing them for prominent variants, which included mostly the international variants of concern- B.1.1.7 (the UK variant), the B.1.351 (the South African variant), the P2 (the Brazil variant) and B.1.617 (the Indian variant).

Three related variants of the B.1.617 now make up an increasing proportion of cases in India.

Both the vaccines, even though made differently, they were designed on the blueprint of the virus variant, called B1, that became the dominant strain in India by last April.

As many reports are emerging from vaccine trials, across the globe, of certain mutations in the virus helping it to escape the immune systems and antibodies, a number of labs have been working to check the potency of vaccines against the emerging variants.

When NIV scientists tested the virus, bearing the B.1.617 signature mutations, on antibodies that were extracted from the blood serum of those with two doses of Covaxin, they found roughly 55% fewer antibodies generated against B.1.617.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
7,131
-1
10,845
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bad news for Indian people. I have not read the article carefully but is it saying its ineffective against Indian variant only or generally against most variants ?
 
D

d00od00o

BANNED
Oct 17, 2018
1,205
0
1,252
Country
United States
Location
United States
Salza said:
Bad news for Indian people. I have not read the article carefully but is it saying its ineffective against Indian variant only or generally against most variants ?
Click to expand...
Ineffective against the Indian variant.
Peace be there said:
There is nothing to laugh about. Anyways there is no much expectation from Chinese or Pakistanis.
Click to expand...
Really? I think it's pretty funny that Modi declared victory against Covid.
 
D

d00od00o

BANNED
Oct 17, 2018
1,205
0
1,252
Country
United States
Location
United States
Peace be there said:
want to see effectiveness of chinese vaccines ? Take a look at Turkey,Chile and Seychelles. You will come to know what shit you have created.
Click to expand...
I don't think you understand what effectiveness means. We are talking about vaccines here, not cow dung or urine. Vaccine effectiveness is measured using normal statistical methods, not your Hindu Vedic statistics.

Turkish Trials Show China’s Sinovac Shot to Be 83.5% Effective

Chile Says Sinovac Is 80% Effective Against Covid Infections

Indonesia finds China’s Sinovac 100% effective against death in 28-day real world study

China Sinovac Shot Seen Highly Effective in Real World Study
 
Last edited:
PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
17,859
55
33,858
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
d00od00o said:
Covaxin Vaccine Ineffective: Indian Council of Medical Research

Both Covishield and Covaxin appear to be only half effective in producing antibodies against the B.1.617 strain of coronavirus, scientists said.

According to a series of reports authored by scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), this drop didn't diminish the fact that the vaccines continued to be a potent tool against COVID-19, reported The Hindu.

The scientists at ICMR- National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, have been collecting samples from COVID-19-positive individuals since January and testing them for prominent variants, which included mostly the international variants of concern- B.1.1.7 (the UK variant), the B.1.351 (the South African variant), the P2 (the Brazil variant) and B.1.617 (the Indian variant).

Three related variants of the B.1.617 now make up an increasing proportion of cases in India.

Both the vaccines, even though made differently, they were designed on the blueprint of the virus variant, called B1, that became the dominant strain in India by last April.

As many reports are emerging from vaccine trials, across the globe, of certain mutations in the virus helping it to escape the immune systems and antibodies, a number of labs have been working to check the potency of vaccines against the emerging variants.

When NIV scientists tested the virus, bearing the B.1.617 signature mutations, on antibodies that were extracted from the blood serum of those with two doses of Covaxin, they found roughly 55% fewer antibodies generated against B.1.617.
Click to expand...
I think you didn't understand my earlier post.

Anyway, change of original title to suit a particular agenda is not acceptable.

Title is being updated from:
Covaxin Vaccine Ineffective: Indian Council of Medical Research

To:
Covishield, Covaxin Vaccines Less Effective Against B.1.617 Coronavirus Strain: Indian Council of Medical Research

Such repeated violations will give you 2 infraction at a time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom