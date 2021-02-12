Covishield being procured by govt at Rs 210 per dose The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, is being procured by the government at a lower price of Rs 210 per dose, the Lok Sabha was told on Friday. Minister of State for

"As per available information, the price of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine across the world is in the range of about USD 4 to USD 5.25. For COVAX AMC facility that pools the demand and supplies for 191 participating countries, including European Union nations, the price is USD 3 per dose to USD 3.15 per dose, which is largely on account of advance payment done to the vaccine manufacturer, much before their vaccine completed clinical trial and obtained licensure from the regulator, he said."The Covishield vaccine (Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine) by the Serum Institute of India is being procured by Govt. of India at a lower price of INR 210 which is around USD 2.7 per dose," Choubey said in a written reply."Serum institute is producing around 1 m doses per day. Its order book is around 2 billion . Remember 2 doses per person are required.So will take them a year for 365 m doses and unless facilities are ramped up, 6 years to meet the present demand.Worst part is that no one knows whats the efficacy of any of the vaccines, with new variants of the virus emerging everyday.But good for the ceo , he made a bet at a very early stage to invest 250 m usd and now has a new steady revenue stream for the next 10 years.His yearly revenue solely from Corona vaccine is roughly, 4 usd per dose x 365 = 1.5 b usd .Till now it was 840 m turnover per annum. More than doubled his revenue.